Dry Bulk Shipping Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Bulk Marine and Diana Shipping Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Dry bulk shipping market - Driver & Challenge

The dry bulk shipping market is driven by the rising seaborne trade across the world. However, the factors such as volatility in steel prices may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Dry Bulk Shipping Players with Key Offerings:

Bulk Marine - The company offers transportation for both major and minor bulks including Iron Ore, Coal, Coking Coal, Petcoke and Mineral Concentrates (major bulks) and Alumina, Cement Clinker, Fertiliser, Grain, Gypsum, Limestone, Steel & Scrap, and Sugar.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S - The company offers Dry operator which offers advanced risk management, market analytics, and a trading-oriented mindset to match cargoes such as grain, wood pellets, and coal to an ever-changing fleet of Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize vessels.

Diana Shipping Inc. - The company offers a quality and experienced team for shipping transportation services in dry bulk shipping.

Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH - The company offers transport for a wide range of dry bulk commodities including ores, coal, petcoke, grains, agricultural products, bauxite, alumina, cement, aggregates, forest products, scrap, concentrates, fertilizers, and many more.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd - The company offers customers flexible and reliable transportation services in dry bulk shipping.

Dry Bulk Shipping Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Capesize - size and forecast 2021-2026

Panama - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Supramax - size and forecast 2021-2026

Handysize - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dry Bulk Shipping Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dry Bulk Shipping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 930.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bulk Marine, Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, Diana Shipping Inc., Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH, Golden Ocean Group Ltd, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pacific Basin Shipping Limited., Star Bulk Carriers Corp, and Western Bulk Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

