Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size to Grow by USD 18646.9 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

Nov 09, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market share is set to increase by USD 18646.9 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.88% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.
Technavio categorizes the global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.
The Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Global Dry-cleaning and laundry services Market – Customer Landscape
- The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Dry-cleaning and laundry services Market as per geography is categorized into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market size and actionable market understandings.
- APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Dry-cleaning and laundry services market compared to other regions. 36% growth will originate from North America. The growth of the market in APAC is mainly attributed to the rising middle-class population and increasing incomes of people, leading to increased spending on dry-cleaning and laundry services. Urbanization and changes in lifestyle due to dual-income households are the other factors driving the market in the region. Furthermore, increased demand from the commercial sector, including hospitals, hotels, and restaurants, contributes to market growth during the forecast period.
- The Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Commercial, Residential, and Coin-operated.
- Revenue Generating Segment - The dry-cleaning and laundry services market share growth by the Commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Several vendors in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market specialize only in commercial user segments to drive a strong hospitality industry clientele base and consistently offer quality services. Commercial laundry services for hotels, restaurants, spas, and hospitals provide complete activity details on vendors' websites to encourage the adoption of dry-cleaning and laundry services among commercial end-users.
- The increasing participation of women in the labor force is one of the major drivers in the market. Over recent years, female participation in the labor force has taken an upward trend owing to the rapid transition in societal mindset, coupled with initiatives taken by the government, especially in emerging economies.
- The greater participation of women in the labor force translates to lesser time for household chores such as laundry cleaning. Thus, the demand for outsourcing laundry services has increased in households.
- The rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households and per-capita incomes for families, thereby strengthening their purchasing power and increasing their affordability.
- Sustainable practices in laundry activities is identified as the major trend in the market. The increased social awareness about available methods of dry-cleaning and laundry services has encouraged end-users to shift toward more eco-friendly practices or green practices.
- Many companies are inclined towards sustainability to comply with strict standards and processes set by regulatory bodies.
- The adoption of environment-friendly practices in professional laundry services is helping companies to save water, energy, and money. Nowadays, companies develop washing machines with software that can measure water as well as electricity and chemical data for laundry operations.
- High capital investments is the major challenge in the market. Setting up a commercial laundry business involves high capital investments. The company must install commercial washing machines, which are expensive to deploy.
- Furthermore, companies must bear additional electricity costs to heat up the water to remove stains from fabrics. It is difficult for companies to sort out the cost of heating water from other energy utility use.
- In addition, the shift towards eco-friendly products and procedures in dry-cleaning and laundry services adds to the vendors' investment. Thus, high capital investments are expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Dry-cleaning and laundry services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Dry-cleaning and laundry services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors
|
Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 18646.9 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.88
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Dry Cleaning Co., Angelica Textile Services, ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Evans Express Laundry Center, EVI Industries Inc., Great American Cleaners, Inc and Co Group Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Lapels Cleaners, Laundry Town Inc., Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc., Mulberrys Franchising LLC, OXXO Care Cleaners, Quickclean Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., Simply Laundry Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Washmen Laundry LLC, and Yates Dry Cleaning
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global dry-cleaning and laundry services market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dry-cleaning and laundry services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Coin operated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Coin operated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Laundry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Laundry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Dry-cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Dry-cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Duvet clean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Duvet clean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 American Dry Cleaning Co.
- Exhibit 116: American Dry Cleaning Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: American Dry Cleaning Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: American Dry Cleaning Co. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Angelica Textile Services
- Exhibit 119: Angelica Textile Services - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Angelica Textile Services - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Angelica Textile Services - Key offerings
- 12.5 ByNext Inc.
- Exhibit 122: ByNext Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: ByNext Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: ByNext Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 CSC ServiceWorks Inc.
- Exhibit 125: CSC ServiceWorks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: CSC ServiceWorks Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: CSC ServiceWorks Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Evans Express Laundry Center
- Exhibit 128: Evans Express Laundry Center - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Evans Express Laundry Center - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Evans Express Laundry Center - Key offerings
- 12.8 EVI Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 131: EVI Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: EVI Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: EVI Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: EVI Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Great American Cleaners
- Exhibit 135: Great American Cleaners - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Great American Cleaners - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Great American Cleaners - Key offerings
- 12.10 Inc and Co Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Inc and Co Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Inc and Co Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Inc and Co Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Jyothy Labs Ltd
- Exhibit 141: Jyothy Labs Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Jyothy Labs Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Jyothy Labs Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.12 Lapels Cleaners
- Exhibit 144: Lapels Cleaners - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Lapels Cleaners - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Lapels Cleaners - Key offerings
- 12.13 Laundry Town Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Laundry Town Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Laundry Town Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Laundry Town Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc.
- Exhibit 150: Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Mulberrys Franchising LLC
- Exhibit 153: Mulberrys Franchising LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Mulberrys Franchising LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Mulberrys Franchising LLC - Key offerings
- 12.16 OXXO Care Cleaners
- Exhibit 156: OXXO Care Cleaners - Overview
- Exhibit 157: OXXO Care Cleaners - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: OXXO Care Cleaners - Key offerings
- 12.17 Quickclean Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 167: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations
- extrapolation: Validated
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
