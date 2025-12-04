Dry January Is for Quitters

JP Bourgeois Wine Imports Endorses Moderation, Community, and a Very Good Glass of Wine.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no more dreaded time of year for the wine industry than January. Customers seem to vanish without a passing thought for the lonely wine shop owners, restaurant teams, and distributors left behind. But JP Bourgeois Wine Imports knows something they don't: they'll be back before the month is over. This year, the company is offering a different approach to wellness—a French approach that brings more joy and delivers the results people actually want.

January Wine Resolutions: Domaine de Châteaumar Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gönc Starman, Bodegas Latúe Tempranillo, Bodegas Latúe Airén, RAW Red Blend, Chêne Vert Crozes-Hermitage Rouge, RAW Frizzante

The numbers don't lie: 88% of people abandon resolutions within two weeks, and 43% give up entirely before the month ends. Gym sneakers collect dust, salads wilt, and resolutions disappear like smoke from the cigarettes everyone knows they should give up.

Meanwhile, the French quietly raise an eyebrow and keep their glass of wine at dinner. They also live about six years longer than Americans, with an obesity rate roughly half that of the U.S., and studies show they spend more of those years in good health.

"Dry January" may sound virtuous, but the psychology is clear: extreme restriction doesn't create wellness. Research from Ohio State shows 95% of dieters regain lost weight within two years, and new reviews show restrictive eating increases binge-eating. Low-calorie diets have also been linked to higher depressive symptoms and weakened immunity.

What does work? Pleasure. Moderation. Community. Decades of research show that people with strong social connections are happier, healthier, and live longer. Those who meet friends a few times a week are up to 16% more likely to report good health. A life that includes joy—shared meals, creativity, hobbies, and time with friends—isn't indulgent. It's protective.

So how about it? Let 2026 be the year people focus on connection, creativity, and the small rituals that make life feel good again. Good food. Good company. And yes, good wine.

2026 Wine Resolutions

Reconnect with old friends — Domaine de Châteaumar Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Power, depth, and layers of dark fruit and spice. A bottle for long, laughter-filled dinners.

Start a hobby — Gönc Starman

Handpicked under the stars and aged on lees for 15 moons. Textured, contemplative, perfect for creative nights in.

Read more books — Bodegas Latúe Tempranillo

Bright cherry, soft texture, forest-fruit aromatics. Serve slightly chilled and settle in with a new book.

Eat your veggies — Bodegas Latúe Airén

Fresh, fruity, tropical, and crisp enough to make healthy eating feel joyful, not punishing.

Host a dinner party — RAW Red Blend

An organic, vegan, chill-friendly red ideal for a night when the squad finally gets together for dinner and a few rounds of cards.

Community > endless scrolling — Chêne Vert Crozes-Hermitage Rouge

Elegant Syrah aged in Burgundian barrels. The wine that gets everyone around the table.

Enjoy every day — RAW Frizzante

Turn an average Tuesday into a celebration with this bubbly, aromatic blend of Airén, Sauvignon Blanc, and Muscat.

The Producers

These producers share a commitment to organic farming, minimal intervention, and multi-generational winemaking. Their wines reflect the values of real people working the land.

Live life with a bit of French flair (maybe a little less butter?) Choose wines made with care, enjoy them in moderation, and remember: pleasure is healthy. It's wellness that lasts.

