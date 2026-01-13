Dry January, Without Compromise: Hand on Heart Redefines the Non-Alcoholic Wine Experience

Crafted from California grapes, the premium alcohol-removed wines offer flavor, ritual, and balance—while continuing support for Susan G. Komen®.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Family Wine Co.'s premium non-alcoholic wine brand, Hand on Heart, is proud to continue elevating the non-alcoholic wine category for consumers looking for sophisticated alcohol alternatives — especially as Dry January kicks off the new year. As part of an ongoing commitment to wellness and balance, Hand on Heart is also thrilled to extend its partnership with Susan G. Komen® into 2026, championing the organization's mission through increased awareness, education and community impact.

Hand on Heart Redefines the Non-Alcoholic Wine Experience

As the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages continues to grow — whether driven by mindful moderation, healthy habits or a desire for more inclusive options — Hand on Heart continues to be a leading name in the non-alcoholic wine space. Founded on the belief that wellness and everyday living should complement each other, Hand on Heart produces handcrafted wine using quality grapes from California. The wine then undergoes a cutting-edge process to gently remove the alcohol, keeping the delicate flavors and aromas intact. Hand on Heart's wines, including Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Cabernet Sauvignon, are not just great tasting but also low in sugar and calories, making them a natural fit for today's health-conscious consumers.

Following a year-long partnership with Susan G. Komen® in 2025, Hand on Heart is thrilled to extend the partnership into 2026, shining a light on the importance of prioritizing health while furthering the organization's mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Throughout the year, at participating stores and online wine shops, customers will have the opportunity to donate at checkout, and Komen will receive 100% of customer donations. As the first and only alcohol-removed adult beverage brand to partner with Komen, Hand on Heart is proud to lead the way in advocacy rooted in health and empowerment.

"When our family started Hand on Heart, we knew we wanted to offer the same flavors, complexities and enjoyment of traditional wines, just without the alcohol," shares Nicholas Miller, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Miller Family Wine Company. "As demand for alcohol-free options surges, we're honored to continue supporting consumers on their wellness journeys — whether participating in Dry January or simply seeking more delicious alcohol-free choices this year. We're also incredibly grateful to continue our partnership with Susan G. Komen®, a collaboration that makes Hand on Heart even more meaningful."

To learn more about Hand on Heart and their dedication to balanced well-being, visit handonheartwine.com. To learn more about Susan G. Komen® and support their mission, visit komen.org.

Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies — the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California's premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California's Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company includes the prestigious Bien Nacido Estates and acclaimed national branded wine labels such as Butternut, J. Wilkes, Pandemonium, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Hand on Heart (non-alcoholic wines) and Reciprocity organically grown wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles.

Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

SOURCE Miller Family Wine Company