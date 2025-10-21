SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Family Wine Co.'s premium non-alcoholic wine brand, Hand on Heart , is proud to continue its 2025 partnership with Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. As October marks both NationalBreast Cancer Awareness Month and Sober October, the collaboration takes on special significance—inviting consumers to raise awareness and raise a glass, without compromise.

Hand on Heart supports Susan G. Komen® highlighting National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sober October: A Toast to Health, Hope, and Empowerment

As the first and only alcohol-removed adult beverage brand to partner with Komen, Hand on Heart is redefining what mindful celebration looks like. Together, the two organizations share a mission rooted in health, empowerment, and community, proving that balance and advocacy can coexist beautifully.

"October reminds us how many lives are touched by breast cancer and how vital screening, awareness and action are," said Nicholas Miller, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Miller Family Wine Company. "Hand on Heart is honored to support Susan G. Komen in their mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in groundbreaking research. This partnership highlights the importance of prioritizing health—while reminding everyone that you don't have to miss out on life's meaningful moments, even if you're choosing not to drink alcohol."

Throughout October, Hand on Heart invites customers to join them in raising a glass while raising awareness. Whether participating in "Sober October" or simply seeking more balance, customers purchasing Hand on Heart wines will have the opportunity to donate directly to Komen. Contributions of $1, $3 and $5 quickly add up to make a significant impact, and Hand on Heart will match all customer donations made during the month of October.

"Early detection saves lives, and regular breast cancer screening remains one of the most powerful tools we have," said Sarah Rosales, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen®. "Partnering with Hand on Heart means we're helping more people understand their risk, get screened, and access the care they need—because everyone deserves the chance to live a long, healthy life."

Together, Hand on Heart and Susan G. Komen® are proving that small choices add up to a powerful difference in the fight against breast cancer. To learn more about Hand on Heart and their commitment to balanced well-being, visit handonheartwine.com . To learn more about Susan G. Komen® and support their mission, visit komen.org .

Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies – the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California's premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California's Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company includes the prestigious Bien Nacido Estates and acclaimed national branded wine labels such as Butternut, J. Wilkes, Pandemonium, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, Hand on Heart (non-alcoholic wines) and Reciprocity organically grown wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

SOURCE Miller Family Wine Company