Dry Kings Restoration Aids Businesses Suffering Smoke Damage From Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the effects of the raging California wildfires, many residential and commercial properties are requiring extensive smoke odor removal and cleanup. Dry Kings Restoration is providing 24/7 smoke removal and fire damage repair services to help buildings get back to their pre-loss condition.

Once firefighters extinguish the wildfire flames, the Dry Kings Restoration experts are often dispatched to recover the buildings from fire and smoke damage. Upon arrival, the company's team performs smoke damage cleanup and provides the necessary fire remediation services.

Dry Kings Restoration's smoke and odor removal consists of getting the structure back to its original state, as if the smoke damage never occurred in the first place. The team will provide damage mitigation, neutralization of toxic smoke and assess contents inside the affected structure for salvageability. Their smoke restoration services include emergency board-up, demolition, air filtration, soot removal, deodorization, cleaning and build-back.

When smoke and related odors linger too long, they can sock into furniture, carpets and walls. The sooner that fire and smoke damage service is conducted, the more price efficient and quick it is to clean and repair.

Dry Kings Restoration is a highly rated and reputable building restoration company dedicated to aiding homes and commercial properties in the event of a fire or water crisis. Office locations are in San Francisco & Marin, serving the San Francisco Bay Area, Marin County, Sonoma County and Napa County.

