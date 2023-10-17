Dry Shampoo Market size to increase by USD 1.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dry shampoo market size is expected to grow by USD 1.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period. Product innovation leading to product premiumization is notably driving the dry shampoo market. However, factors such as allergic reactions and other harmful effects of dry shampoo may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Regular dry shampoo, Natural, and organic dry shampoo), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry Shampoo Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the regular dry shampoo segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dry shampoos are a suitable product for individuals who are always on the go as they deliver instantaneous results and are easy to use. A regular dry shampoo contains chemical ingredients to absorb excess oil from the scalp, which also expands the volume of hair and leaves it fresh. Similarly, dry shampoos have achieved popularity among fashion-conscious consumers, especially in salons and beauty parlours, which will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Dry shampoo products have achieved popularity among fashion-conscious consumers in North America . Such consumers seek product advancements in the hair care market. In addition, the largest market share for dry shampoos in this region includes the US, Canada , and Mexico . Due to the instant results and other benefits, dry shampoo products have gained the attention of consumers. Millennials are the major consumer segment for manufacturers as they are more fashion-conscious and updated about the changing trends in the beauty industry.

Company Insights

The dry shampoo market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Ambiance Cosmetics Inc., Amika LLC, Better Planet Brands LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Onesta Hair Care LLC, Pierre Fabre SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The organic baby shampoo market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 148.4 million.

The baby shampoo and conditioner market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 703.26 million.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio