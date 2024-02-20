Drybar and Amazing Lash Studio Franchise Brands Open Inside Flagship Nordstrom's Beauty Haven

Bellevue Beauty Haven Opens Feb. 16

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio company, and luxury department store Nordstrom Inc. are bringing the Drybar® and Amazing Lash Studio® brands to the Beauty Haven at Nordstrom's flagship location in Bellevue, Washington.

Beauty Haven is an immersive and interactive beauty experience housed inside Nordstrom department stores featuring wellness, hair care, beauty brands and tools. The Bellevue Beauty Haven, which opened Feb. 16, includes a Drybar shop and an Amazing Lash Studio location. The Amazing Lash Studio is scheduled to open Friday, Feb. 23. Nordstrom joins WellBiz Brands' existing big-box retail footprint as a franchisee alongside Harrods, the world's leading luxury department store in London and the greater United Kingdom.

"WellBiz Brands is thrilled to be collaborating with Nordstrom, a leader in personalized customer experiences, to bring the Drybar and Amazing Lash Studio beauty brands to the Bellevue Beauty Haven," said WellBiz Brands CEO Jeremy Morgan. "This collaboration is about more than personal services. It's about creating best-in-class experiences that empower and inspire. As a beauty industry innovator, with a mission to transform lives, WellBiz Brands is always seeking opportunities to help create these types of gathering places."

Known as a disruptor in the beauty industry, the Drybar brand specializes in blowouts, with a simple philosophy: No Cuts. No Color. Just Blowouts.® When clients enter the distinctive, yellow-accented Drybar shop, they are greeted with a glass of champagne, a curated playlist and their favorite movies playing. The Amazing Lash Studio brand has been defining the eyelash extension category since its inception nearly 15 years ago. The Amazing Lash Studio brand offers a patented application process that enables a highly trained staff of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists to give guests the customized look they've been wanting.

In addition to the Drybar and Amazing Lash Studio brands, the WellBiz Brands portfolio includes Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. WellBiz Brands' portfolio has nearly 1,000 franchised locations open globally and over 300 in development.

WellBiz Brands offers opportunities to experienced and prospective entrepreneurs that fit their passions and goals. For more information, please visit: WellBizBrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ platform, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

