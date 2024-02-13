Drybar Continues International Expansion With 26-Unit Deal on Arabian Peninsula

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drybar® brand is continuing its international expansion via a newly signed master franchise deal with Lekhraib Rose LLC to bring 26 Drybar shops to Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The Drybar brand is part of the WellBiz Brands Inc. portfolio, which also includes beauty and wellness category leaders Amazing Lash Studio , Radiant Waxing® , Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 1,000 franchise locations open globally and more than 300 in development.

"WellBiz Brands is excited to expand in the Middle East and to bring more than two dozen Drybar shops to beauty enthusiasts," WellBiz Brands Inc. CEO Jeremy Morgan said. "The influence of Western culture is a driving force for growth. What consumers in these countries want is very similar to what consumers in the U.S. want: They want to take advantage of self-care services like those offered by Drybar shops in a welcoming and communal environment where they can feel safe, happy and confident."

This master franchise agreement is part of WellBiz Brands' efforts to grow its portfolio of brands' global reach. The beauty industry in the Middle East alone is worth $40 billion and is projected to grow at a faster pace than anywhere else in the world. By 2027, the beauty industry's annual growth rate is expected to reach 12%, according to a new report from McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting company.

"The Middle East is witnessing significant expansion due to the growing purchasing power of local consumers," the report said. "Rising disposable incomes and overall rising wealth, particularly among the rising younger urban middle class, also bring opportunities for value-added beauty products that emphasize health and well-being."

Lekhraib Rose LLC is owned by a woman who worked in Washington, D.C., on press and media relations and became acquainted with the Drybar brand during her travels to the U.S. She developed a love for the brand as a frequent customer and wanted to share it with other women in the Middle East. When visiting Drybar shops, she saw women feeling more confident as they left. It was something they didn't have in Qatar.

As a master franchisee, Lekhraib Rose LLC will open shops throughout the next 5 years. The current development plan is to build six Drybar shops in Qatar, eight in Kuwait and 12 in the UAE. The first opening is tentatively slated for 2024.

