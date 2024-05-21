DryEye Rescue Becomes Sole U.S. Distributor for InflammaDry

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DryEye Rescue is proud to announce that it has been selected as the sole distributor for InflammaDry in the United States. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the distribution and accessibility of InflammaDry, a leading diagnostic tool for dry eye disease.

Watch Dr. Ryan Beck, O.D., explain the advantages of testing inflammation in the Dry Eye Diagnosis process with InflammaDry.

InflammaDry is the only rapid, in-office CLIA-waived test that detects elevated levels of MMP-9, an inflammatory marker consistently found in the tears of patients with dry eye disease. This innovative test allows eye care professionals to accurately identify ocular surface disease, leading to optimal treatment pathways. Key features of InflammaDry include:

CLIA Waived : Meets the standards for simple laboratory tests.

: Meets the standards for simple laboratory tests. Rapid Results : Provides results within minutes.

: Provides results within minutes. Easy to Use : Consists of just four simple steps.

: Consists of just four simple steps. Non-Invasive: Requires no special equipment.

QuidelOrtho, the original manufacturer of InflammaDry, expressed confidence in DryEye Rescue's ability to enhance its distribution process. "With DryEye Rescue supporting the distribution efforts on behalf of QuidelOrtho, you can expect even greater efficiency, reliability, and support in acquiring your InflammaDry. DryEye Rescue shares our dedication to providing top-tier service and support to eye care professionals within the ophthalmic industry," said Bryan Smith, GM Eye Health.

DryEye Rescue is built to help eye care providers expand their dry eye services and offer patients convenient access to specialized dry eye care. Through their platform, doctors can conveniently shop from over 500 eye-related products, such as eye drops, vitamins, and contact lens solutions. DryEye Rescue's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes us the ideal partner for distributing InflammaDry.

The partnership with InflammaDry underscores DryEye Rescue's commitment to offering cutting-edge products and services to the ophthalmic industry. We are confident that this collaboration will bring significant benefits to eye care professionals and their patients, ensuring the highest standards of care and service.

About DryEye Rescue

DryEye Rescue delivers solutions that enable eye doctors to expand their dry eye services and improve the patient experience in their offices. Our program is specifically designed to help doctors increase revenue and compliance through product sales, while driving awareness about in-office dry eye treatments. We are dedicated to providing top-tier service and support to eye care professionals, ensuring that they have the tools and resources necessary to deliver exceptional patient care.

