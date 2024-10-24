DryEye Rescue Launches Vision Rescue to Serve a Broader Eye Care Market

Vision Rescue provides comprehensive solutions for eye care facilities, expanding product offerings beyond dry eye care.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DryEye Rescue, a leader in marketing solutions for eye care providers, is excited to announce the launch of Vision Rescue. This new initiative addresses the growing needs of eye doctors who focus on areas beyond dry eye care by offering an expanded range of specialty products that support overall daily eye health.

Vision Rescue's eye-catching kiosk display.

Renowned for its eye-catching kiosk displays in hundreds of practices nationwide, DryEye Rescue has built a reputation as a reliable resource for both doctors and patients seeking specialized dry eye solutions. With the launch of Vision Rescue, the company is expanding its offerings to better support both private practices and independent corporate eye care professionals, providing tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of their patients.

"We've heard from many doctors who wanted a platform that could support more than just dry eye care. Vision Rescue allows us to provide solutions for a wider variety of eye conditions while maintaining the same high-quality service and product offerings our customers rely on," said Dr. Aaron Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of DryEye Rescue.

Highlights of Vision Rescue

Expanded Product Range:

Vision Rescue is continuously expanding its selection of products to address a growing range of eye conditions beyond dry eye. This enables doctors to provide more comprehensive care to their patients.

Consistent Pricing Structure:

All products available through DryEye Rescue will also be offered on Vision Rescue at the same wholesale and patient pricing, ensuring transparency and consistency for customers.

Doctor Referral Sales Tracking Across Platforms:

Eye care professionals participating in the successful Rescue Referral Programs will continue to have their sales recorded via their custom coupon codes. These codes are valid on both the DryEye Rescue and Vision Rescue websites.

Flexible Platform Options:

When signing up for our free program, doctors can choose to participate in either Vision Rescue or DryEye Rescue, based on their practice focus and business needs.

Upcoming Doctor Locator Feature:

While Vision Rescue will not initially launch with a doctor locator feature, plans are in place to introduce this tool soon. The doctor locator will help patients easily find eye care professionals in their area.

Vision Rescue is an extension of DryEye Rescue, not a separate entity. While its branding closely aligns with DryEye Rescue, Vision Rescue features its own dedicated website, MyVisionRescue.com, where customers can explore an expanded range of product offerings. "Our new brand for Vision Rescue builds on the heart of DryEye Rescue," said Thiago Pinheiro, Co-Founder and Marketing Director at DryEye Rescue. "We chose the heart because dry eye disease was overlooked for years, and we wanted to bring excitement to this segment. With Vision Rescue, we used vibrant colors to carry that excitement forward and swapped the drop for an eye to represent broader eye health." This approach ensures a seamless experience for existing and new customers while maintaining the trusted quality and service they expect from DryEye Rescue.

About DryEye Rescue

DryEye Rescue is a leading provider of marketing solutions for eye doctors, dedicated to helping them expand their services, elevate patient experience and create dry eye awareness. Founded in 2019, DryEye Rescue has grown into a thriving company with over 30 talented employees and thousands of eye doctors utilizing their services. Their signature kiosks are currently featured in more than 500 eye care facilities across the U.S. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, DryEye Rescue continues to set the standard in the eye care industry. For more information, please visit DryEyeRescuePro.com. To learn more about Vision Rescue, please visit MyVisionRescue.com.

