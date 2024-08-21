BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DryEye Rescue, a leading provider of marketing solutions and services for eye care providers, today proudly announced its ranking of No. 51 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with an impressive 5,468% 3-Year Growth.

DryEye Rescue Ranks No. 51 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth, offering a data-driven perspective on the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment: independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many of today's most recognizable brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Since its inception in 2019, DryEye Rescue has been at the forefront of supporting eye care providers by equipping them with innovative solutions designed to expand their services and increase dry eye awareness. In addition to offering unique solutions to eye doctors, their marketing services help product companies increase exposure in the eye care space and assist patients in finding convenient access to specialized dry eye care, addressing a growing need within the eye care community.

"It is an honor to have DryEye Rescue ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.," said Dr. Aaron Evans, co-founder of DryEye Rescue. "This achievement is a testament to the incredible team behind our success. I am thrilled by what we've accomplished together and am very excited about the even greater milestones ahead."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflation, rising costs, and workforce changes.

DryEye Rescue's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list comes as the company continues to expand its services and offerings, aiming to further enhance the capabilities of eye care professionals nationwide.

About DryEye Rescue

DryEye Rescue is a leading provider of marketing solutions for eye care providers, dedicated to helping eye doctors expand their services and create dry eye awareness. Founded in 2019 by Dr. Aaron Evans and Thiago Pinheiro, DryEye Rescue has grown into a thriving company with over 30 talented employees and thousands of eye doctors currently utilizing their services, with their signature kiosk currently featured in over 500 eye care facilities across the U.S. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, DryEye Rescue continues to set the standard in the eye care industry. For more information, please visit dryeyerescuepro.com.

