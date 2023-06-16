Drywall Texture Market size in North America is to grow by USD 59.85 million from 2022 to 2027- The rising number of infrastructural and construction activities drives the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drywall texture market size is expected to grow by USD 59.85 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.06% as per the latest Technavio market research report. In North America, The demand for drywall textures has increased as a result of the growth of the residential and commercial construction sectors, as well as the home renovation industry. The US housing market has been growing steadily, driven by the lack of available existing homes, improved employment prospects, and increased incomes. In North America, the increasing demand for fire-resistant drywall textures will further advance the market's growth. The increasing demand for fire-resistant drywall can be attributed to the implementation of local building codes pertaining to residential spaces. When constructing buildings for businesses and multi-family housing, fire-resistant drywall is also commonly used. Additionally, drywall textures have received a lot of demand when used in rental apartments and homes to not just cover imperfections but also add an intriguing atmosphere that can work with various decorating styles. Due to the introduction of customized spray nozzles that assist end-users in adding distinctive textures, the demand for drywall textures has increased. Therefore, all these factors are expected to boost the growth of the drywall texture market in North America during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Drywall Texture Market in North America 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Drywall Texture Market: Rising number of infrastructural and construction activities to drive growth

The increasing number of infrastructural and construction activities is the major factor driving the drywall texture market growth in North America .

Growing construction activity in developed countries including the US, Canada , and Mexico is expected to augment demand for drywall textures over the projected period.

, and is expected to augment demand for drywall textures over the projected period. However, residential development is displaying signs of a more enduring momentum in nations like Mexico and Canada , which is supported by modest economic growth.

and , which is supported by modest economic growth. Moreover, in countries such as Mexico , Canada , and the US, the demand for residential accommodation will increase, due to the growing population and urbanization, leading to an upsurge in residential construction in these countries.

, , and the US, the demand for residential accommodation will increase, due to the growing population and urbanization, leading to an upsurge in residential construction in these countries. Hence, the rising number of infrastructural and construction activities is anticipated to fuel the growth of the North American drywall texture market during the forecast period.

Drywall Texture Market: Increasing Focus On Organized Retailing

The increasing focus on organized retailing is one of the emerging market trends.

As a result, a variety of products for home repair projects are now more accessible and readily available.

Owing to their hectic lifestyles and work schedules, clients place a growing stress on convenience and comfort.

With an increase in brand consciousness, the importance of organized retailers carrying branded home improvement products including drywall texture has also increased.

Therefore, the growth in organized retail will positively influence the growth of the North American drywall texture market during the forecast period

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Drywall Texture Market Players:

The drywall texture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

3M Co., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., All American Painting Plus Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Artistic Drywall Textures Inc., BlueScope Steel Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eagle Materials Inc., Everything Drywall LLC, Graco Inc., Hamilton Drywall Products, Knauf Digital GmbH, LS Drywall Inc., Muddy Boys Inc., Murco Wall Products, National Gypsum Co., Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Voss Textures LLC

Drywall Texture Market: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (regular, moisture-resistant, fire-resistant, and others) and application (spray and texture roller).

The market share growth by the regular segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, the type of drywall used for walls and ceilings in residential and commercial construction is regular drywall, sometimes known as a whiteboard. Half an inch is the most typical thickness for residential applications. Gypsum is sandwiched between two layers of paper in regular drywall and the majority of other varieties as well. Regular drywall is used in applications that involve direct mechanical attachment to metal walls and ceiling frames or adhesive-based surface attachment, as regular drywalls are cheaper when compared with other types of drywall textures and are easily available in different sizes. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to augment the demand for such types of regular drywall textures during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The gypsum board market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,865.52 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional), product (wallboard, ceiling board, pre-decorated board, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising number of infrastructural and construction activities is a key factor driving the global gypsum board market growth

The drywall textures market is projected to grow by USD 172.33 million with a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the market segmentation by type (regular, moisture resistant, fire resistant, and others), material (knockdown, orange peel, roll, sand, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing residential construction industry is one of the key drivers supporting market growth.

Drywall Texture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, and North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., All American Painting Plus Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Artistic Drywall Textures Inc., BlueScope Steel Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eagle Materials Inc., Everything Drywall LLC, Graco Inc., Hamilton Drywall Products, Knauf Digital GmbH, LS Drywall Inc., Muddy Boys Inc., Murco Wall Products, National Gypsum Co., Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Voss Textures LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

