SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSD Business Systems, a leading provider of ERP solutions and Sage 100 Enhancements, is excited to announce the acquisition of the IN-SYNCH integration platform from ROI, Inc. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for DSD, expanding its robust portfolio of software solutions and reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for the Sage 100 community.

DSD Business Systems Acquires IN-SYNCH® Integration Platform for Sage 100 from ROI, Inc.

The IN-SYNCH product line will operate as a distinct division within the DSD Technology business unit, alongside the DSD Development division, which offers over 500 Sage 100 enhancements and custom programming. Bob Richter, founder of ROI, Inc., will lead the new IN-SYNCH division, supported by the platform's experienced team. This will ensure seamless continuity for existing customers and partners, while allowing focus on continued innovation and exceptional service.

IN-SYNCH is a powerful integration platform designed to connect Sage 100 with various third-party applications, including eCommerce platforms, marketplaces, CRM systems, and custom-built solutions. Known for its robust developer tools and real-time data synchronization capabilities, IN-SYNCH enables businesses to create tailored integrations that streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and boost operational efficiency.

For nearly three decades, ROI, Inc. has set the standard for innovative eCommerce integration solutions, making IN-SYNCH a trusted name in ERP connectivity. By adding IN-SYNCH to its portfolio, DSD strengthens its leadership in Sage 100 extended solutions and provides Sage partners with new opportunities to deliver enhanced value to their clients.

"DSD and ROI, Inc. share a common vision of empowering businesses with innovative tools that simplify their workflows," said Kayley Bell, Chief Executive Officer at DSD Business Systems. "This acquisition is an exciting milestone for our organization because it allows us to build upon ROI's legacy of innovation while integrating their expertise with our existing Sage 100 enhancement offerings."

Bob Richter shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating:

"As the founder of ROI, Inc., I couldn't be more excited about this new chapter for IN-SYNCH and our customers. Joining forces with DSD ensures that IN-SYNCH will continue to grow and thrive under a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we will deliver even greater value to the Sage 100 community."

DSD Business Systems has a long history of delivering innovative solutions that extend the functionality of Sage 100. With over 35 years as a Sage Developer, DSD has consistently empowered businesses to optimize their ERP systems to achieve greater efficiency and profitability. For ROI's clients and partners, the transition to DSD Business Systems means continuity and growth. DSD's robust infrastructure and commitment to personalized service will ensure customers continue to receive the exceptional support they've come to expect.

This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for both ROI, Inc. and DSD Business Systems as they work together to provide the next generation of technology solutions for the Sage 100 community.

About DSD Business Systems

With 40 years of expertise, DSD Business Systems specializes in business technology solutions, Sage 100 enhancements, and custom development. Known for innovation and excellence, DSD supports businesses and partners with tools that drive efficiency and growth.

About ROI, Inc.

ROI, Inc. created IN-SYNCH, an industry-leading platform connecting Sage 100 ERP with eCommerce solutions like Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and Adobe Commerce. For nearly 30 years, ROI has provided innovative solutions that streamline operations and foster scalable growth for the Sage 100 channel.

