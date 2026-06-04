DSD Business Systems and Endpoint Automation Solutions Deepen Strategic Partnership to Advance Manufacturing Solutions for the Sage 100 Community

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DSD Business Systems, a Diamond Sage Business Partner and Sage Tech Partner, today announced a deepened strategic alliance with Endpoint Automation Solutions (formerly Scanco), a provider of cloud-based operations management software.

DSD and Endpoint Deepen Strategic Partnership to Advance Sage 100 Manufacturing Solutions

The expanded partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between the two organizations, renewed by Endpoint's recent partner program redesign and refreshed go-to-market strategy. Together, the two companies are entering a new chapter defined by tighter alignment and a shared commitment to delivering value across the Sage ecosystem.

At the heart of the partnership is a meaningful technical collaboration. DSD's Technology Division is actively engaged at the product level with Endpoint, supporting the continued development of Operations Management for Sage 100 alongside its own catalog of more than 500 proprietary Sage 100 enhancements. This partnership ensures that Sage 100 clients continue to have access to robust, forward-looking manufacturing automation solutions — and that the tools they already rely on remain compatible as their operations capabilities grow.

"This partnership goes deeper than most," said Brett Rozell, Executive Vice President of Sales, DSD Business Systems. "We're contributing at the product level and expanding what we can offer our clients. That's a reflection of the technical depth our team brings and the long-term commitment we have to the Sage 100 community — and to making sure our clients always have a path forward that makes sense for their business."

"Having a partner like DSD engaged at the product level — not just the sales level — is exactly the kind of relationship we've built our new partner program to support," said Kurt Heusner, Chief Executive Officer, Endpoint Automation Solutions. "Their technical depth and commitment to the Sage 100 community makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow."

About DSD Business Systems

Since 1984, DSD Business Systems has been a trusted Sage partner — committed to innovation and the cutting-edge solutions that help businesses thrive. A Diamond-level Sage partner, one of the top three largest Sage VARs in the United States, and a perennial member of Sage's President's Circle, DSD's Technology Division has led Sage software development for over 35 years, producing more than 500 proprietary Sage 100 enhancements for thousands of clients across North America. Learn more at www.dsdinc.com.

About Endpoint Automation Solutions

Endpoint Automation Solutions (formerly Scanco) has been delivering warehouse, manufacturing, and operations automation software since 1989. Serving thousands of satisfied end users across numerous ERP platforms, Endpoint provides mobile warehouse management, manufacturing operations, procurement, mobile sales, and payments solutions that help businesses streamline operations and focus on growth. With a 90%+ customer retention rate and over 36 years of industry experience, Endpoint is a trusted partner for mid-market organizations navigating digital transformation. Learn more at https://endpointas.com/.

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SOURCE DSD Business Systems