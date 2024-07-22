DSD Business Systems to Revolutionize Use of Sage 100 with New Enhancement: xPress Suite

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSD Business Systems is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, the DSD xPRESS Suite. This suite of enhancements is designed to revolutionize how businesses interact with Sage 100 applications, streamlining data entry for both mobile and PC users.

"We've put a lot of thought into how businesses use Sage 100, especially in today's mobile-first world. The DSD xPRESS Suite is our answer to making data entry seamless and efficient, giving customers the ability to take advantage of the Sage Provisioning Portal's anywhere, anytime access," says Kevin Kawado, Director of Technology, Sage 100 at DSD Business Systems.

Key Features:

While primarily targeting mobile devices using the Sage Provisioning Portal, the suite's simplified and optimized workflow also caters to traditional PC users. Users will appreciate the flexibility of accessing critical data and performing essential tasks from virtually any device, ensuring they remain productive whether they are in the office or on the go. Sage 100 Enhancement: The DSD xPRESS Suite is built to adhere to Sage 100 development standards, ensuring compatibility with customer personalizations, customizations, and third-party enhancements. This means most businesses can integrate the suite seamlessly into their existing Sage 100 environments without worrying about disrupting their current workflows or custom setups.





This innovative suite is designed for Sage Provisioning Portal (SPP) customers, enabling them to access Sage 100 through any device capable of rendering HTML pages. This includes tablets like iPads and Android devices, providing users with unparalleled flexibility and convenience. The suite is designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of users, from small business owners to large enterprise teams. Touch Keypads and Font Resizing: The introduction of custom touch keypads and a new font resizing feature enhances usability on mobile devices. Redesigned screens with larger buttons and controls, along with text alignment optimized for touch interfaces, ensure a smooth and efficient user experience. This focus on usability means that even those less familiar with mobile technology will find the suite intuitive and easy to navigate.

Scope and Schedule:

The first product to be launched in this suite is the DSD xPRESS Sales Order Entry. This new version of Sales Order Entry embodies the suite's core principles, such as eliminating the multiple folder structure and redesigning controls for the touch panel environment. Users can look forward to a more streamlined, efficient process that simplifies sales order management.

Following the release of the Sales Order Entry program, DSD Business Systems plans to expand the DSD xPRESS Suite with additional modules. Customer feedback from the beta phase will play a crucial role in prioritizing future developments. Our commitment to continuous improvement ensures that the suite will evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers.

About DSD Business Systems:

DSD Business Systems has been the leader in Sage software development for over 35 years. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, DSD continues to offer cutting-edge solutions and support that empower businesses to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Tucker

800-627-9032

[email protected]

