DSFederal Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Support for Defense and Federal Missions

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DSFederal is proud to announce that the company has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, demonstrating its continued commitment to safeguarding sensitive government information and supporting national defense missions.

CMMC Level 2 certification validates that DSFederal has implemented and institutionalized cybersecurity practices and comprehensive safeguards across access control, incident response, risk management, system integrity, and continuous monitoring, including advanced controls for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). These practices provide a secure foundation for delivering advanced analytics and AI-enabled solutions in sensitive and highly regulated environments.

This milestone underscores DSFederal's dedication to maintaining secure systems, resilient infrastructure, and disciplined operational processes across all programs. It also reinforces the company's ability to support data-intensive and AI-enabled initiatives that require both innovation and rigorous security compliance. By attaining this certification, DSFederal strengthens its ability to support the United States Department of War and other federal agencies requiring enhanced protection of sensitive data.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects our proactive approach to cybersecurity and our responsibility as a trusted federal partner," said Sophia Parker, Owner & CEO of DSFederal. "Protecting sensitive information is foundational to the missions we support, and this certification affirms our commitment to meeting and exceeding evolving federal security standards."

This achievement builds on DSFederal's established record of quality and compliance, including CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development and ISO certifications, further reinforcing the company's position as a secure, reliable, and mission-driven partner.

About DSFederal

DSFederal is an AI and data analytics company delivering secure, mission-focused solutions to the United States Department of War and federal agencies. We specialize in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven systems that support national security, operational readiness, and decision advantage.

Our federated learning platform, DSFed enables secure, privacy-preserving collaboration across distributed data environments, allowing agencies to leverage sensitive data without centralization.

DSFederal is ISO 9001 certified, appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development, and CMMC Level 2 certified, ensuring disciplined, secure delivery in mission-critical environments. We have supported 50+ federal clients across 300+ contracts, united by a single mission: to improve human life through secure, data-driven digital solutions.

SOURCE DSFederal