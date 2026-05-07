DSFederal Brings Production-Ready Federated Learning to AI Expo 2026

Real-world federated AI deployments advancing public health and federal mission — live at Booth #1428

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DSFederal, Inc. and strategic alliance partner Taiwan AI Labs today announced their participation in the AI Expo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The partners will demonstrate a practical, deployable, production-ready federated learning framework at Booth #1428 — one already delivering measurable outcomes in health systems and fraud detection environments.

"What we are bringing to AI Expo 2026 is not a roadmap — it is a working system," said Deborah Chung, Senior Portfolio Program Manager at DSFederal. "Our government clients can see it running, ask hard questions, and walk away knowing this technology is ready for their missions."

Live demos at the booth will cover use cases:

Federated Fraud Detection — collaborative model training across distributed nodes, no raw data shared

collaborative model training across distributed nodes, no raw data shared Federated Health Validation — surfacing generalization gaps and subgroup performance risks through federated validation

surfacing generalization gaps and subgroup performance risks through federated validation Federated Anomaly Detection — change-point detection in distributed longitudinal data, source records stay local

The exhibit also features DeepMets®, Taiwan AI Labs' TFDA-approved AI brain tumor detection system built with federated learning across 20+ hospitals, detecting tumors as small as 2 mm in approximately one minute.

"We believe federated learning is the correct architectural choice for AI that governments can actually trust — keeping data sovereign, governance transparent, and AI performance verifiable at every step," adds Chung.

Deborah Chung, along with a team of federal AI and data science experts, will be available throughout the Expo (May 7-9). Government agencies and mission partners are invited to visit Booth #1428 for live demonstrations or to schedule a private 1:1 session.

About DSFederal

DSFederal is an AI and data analytics company delivering secure, mission-focused solutions to federal agencies. We specialize in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven systems that support national security, operational efficiency, and improve health outcomes across the public sector.

DSFederal's federated learning platform, DSFed™ enables secure, privacy-preserving collaboration across distributed data environments, allowing agencies to leverage sensitive data without centralization.

DSFederal is ISO 9001 certified, appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development, and CMMC Level 2 certified, ensuring disciplined, secure delivery in mission-critical environments. We have supported 50+ federal clients across 300+ contracts, united by a single mission: to improve human life through secure, data-driven digital solutions.

SOURCE DSFederal