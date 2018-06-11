DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 130-Room Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham - Kissimmee, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specialized solely in hotels – announced that Dennis Hopper, Managing Principal, closed on the Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham – Kissimmee, Florida on June 8th, 2018 for $4,750,000 – the full list price as offered to the marketplace. Mr. Hopper represented the seller, Maingate East Development, Inc. The buyer, J.E. System Service Corp. a Florida corporation, was represented by George Jimenez, President of Multifamily Real Estate Group Inc.

Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Kissimmee, Florida - Vine Street

"We generated a significant number of offers on the Baymont from local, regional, national, and international buyers – ultimately, we sold the property at the full list price. The Kissimmee market has greatly improved over the last few years and has a positive outlook for hoteliers – we anticipate several other hotels trading in the immediate area due to the healthy market conditions and strong buyer demand," says Hopper.

"The acquisition of the Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham – Kissimmee, Florida by J.E. System Service Corp was the culmination of a one-year project, where we as brokers had the opportunity to work hand in hand with our client on his disposition of a 26-room motel in Miami, FL and leverage up by investing in this 130-room flagged Hotel. As a firm we strongly believe in the strength of markets like Kissimmee, and when it fits our clients we advise for reposition of equities in such markets…," says Jimenez.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment. In addition to the vast network of hotel buyers within DSH Hotel Advisors' network, the company also promotes collaboration with other brokerage firms in an effort to maximize the sales price on every exclusively listed assignment.

