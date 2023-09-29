DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Confidential Sale of Sleep Inn & Suites Ocala-Belleview in Ocala, Florida

DSH Hotel Advisors

29 Sep, 2023, 08:53 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, Randy B. Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments, and Dylan N. Amin, Vice President Investments arranged the confidential sale of the 74-room Sleep Inn & Suites Ocala-Belleview in Ocala, Florida for an undisclosed price on September 13th, 2023. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Mario Hotels, LLC, and the buyer, Ocala 484 Hotel, LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors arranges the sale of the 74 room Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels - price undisclosed
DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, and used a confidential marketing approach for the listing, generating significant interest throughout the country and securing the buyers by leveraging their existing client base.

"The Sleep Inn Ocala-Belleview, a well-established hotel known for its prime location within Ocala, has been acquired by a strategic buyer who we are confident will build upon the hotel's strong foundation and drive its continued success. This transaction was facilitated through a confidential marketing approach, in which we were able to attract qualified buyers and negotiate a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties involved. With a vast network of industry connections and deep market knowledge, DSH Hotel Advisors is a trusted partner for hotel owners and investors seeking representation in the marketplace. This transaction underscores our ability and commitment to provide tailored solutions for our clients' specific needs and delivering exceptional results.", says Hopper.

"We are excited to announce the successful sale of the Sleep Inn & Suites Ocala-Belleview. This transaction highlights the robust demand for well-positioned/priced hospitality assets in Florida and demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients. One of the most notable aspects of the sale is that it was completed using our confidential marketing approach and traded at a healthy market value, highlighting our precision in pricing and market evaluation. Our team is confident the new owner will be very successful at this location.," says Taylor.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful sale of the Sleep Inn & Suites in Ocala, Florida. This transaction truly demonstrates our firm's capabilities and experience in the hospitality sector. Our team's expertise in marketing premium-branded assets helped secure a buyer who recognized the long-term potential of this property, as its prime location, impressive performance history, and upside from renovations will allow the new owner to maximize returns. Deals like this highlight our firm's unique strengths - our relationships with major hospitality investors, proprietary database of qualified buyers, and track record of closing complicated transactions. The sale of the Sleep Inn & Suites reinforces our firm's position as a premier hospitality brokerage firm serving owners and investors in the Southeast U.S. and nationwide," says Amin.

About DSH Hotel Advisors www.DSHHotelAdvisors.com:

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

Media Contact:
Dennis Hopper
8137679953
[email protected]

SOURCE DSH Hotel Advisors

