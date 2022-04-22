DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale Of 200-Room International Drive Hotel -Quality Inn At International Drive Orlando, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specialized solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Dylan Amin, Senior Investment Associate arranged the sale of the Quality Inn At International Drive Orlando, FL for an undisclosed price on April 18, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Sun Vista Hotels III, LLC, and Ahmed Kabani, Luis Garino, and Suraj Dalal with Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer HKB Investment Group.

The Quality Inn is positioned in a prime location within Orlando - situated off International Drive within walking distance to multiple world-class demand generators. The property is across the street from ICON Park - home of the world's fifth largest Ferris wheel and it houses over 40 restaurants, bars, and attractions. It's located approximately two miles away from Universal Studios Florida, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal CityWalk, Orange County Convention Center, in addition to countless additional attractions and hotel demand generators.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller and the property was sold confidentially. The firm has successfully listed and sold numerous hotels on a confidential basis, while maintaining the ability to maximize sale price.

"This sale further demonstrates the strong demand that we're seeing for hotels in Orlando and other Florida markets. We expect that demand to rise as the market dynamics continue to favor hotels as an ideal investment option. Inflation is helping increase top-line revenue, and Florida is seeing a record number of domestic travelers – allowing for hotel owners to capitalize on great market conditions – both from a valuation and operational point of view," says Hopper.

"We received the opportunity to work confidentially towards the sale of the Quality Inn by Choice Hotels at International Drive. The highly desirable location off International Drive and being directly across from ICON Park allowed for us to arrange the sale off-market and still maximize the sale price for the seller. We believe there is still significant upside for the new owners through further renovating the property. Transaction volume remains high while the market is favoring sellers and we are preparing for numerous more successful transactions within our firm over the next 12 months," says Amin.

