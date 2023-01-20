DSH Hotel Advisors Ranked #2 Firm for Hotel Transactions Up to $25MM in FL in 2022

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – has spent the past few years navigating a changing commercial hospitality real estate landscape while cultivating their client relationships and expanding their advisory expertise throughout the state of Florida and the greater southeast region. In the meantime, this firm has made a reputable name for itself among the Florida Hospitality Real Estate market, coming in at #2 of all brokerage firms in the U.S. in 2022 for number of hotel transactions in Florida up to $25,000,000 sale price - according to data sourced from a national research company.

Top 10 Highlighted transactions in Florida include:

Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport Microtel Inn & Suites Spring Hill, FL Sleep Inn Wesley Chapel, FL Ramada by Wyndham Davenport Orlando-South Holiday Inn Express Port Charlotte, FL Quality Inn Weeki Wachee, FL ( Spring Hill ) Red Roof Inn Waterfront – Fort Myers, FL Quality Inn Orlando International Drive Baymont by Wyndham Midway/ Tallahassee, FL Maitland Hotel – Maitland, FL (Orlando MSA)

"We're thankful to have such a strong client base, top-notch DSH team, and so many great relationships with hotel owners throughout the country. We have actively marketed and sold more hotels in Florida than most other firms out there, and as a result, our team has a vast network of both buyers and sellers of hotel assets – especially within the $3MM - $50MM segment," said Dennis Hopper, Managing Principal of the firm.

"In 2022, our team worked with several hotel investors nationally and internationally on dispositions/acquisitions of their Hotel Investments. One of the many benefits in working with us, is that we solely specialize in hotels and give our clients access to unique inventory, including stabilized, value-add, and repositioning opportunities. We are expecting several more investment properties to come in our inventory soon," said Randy Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments.

"With DSH Hotel Advisors, our clients receive a high level of expertise every step of the way. From the initial meeting to closing, our buyers and sellers can expect professionalism, transparency, and a breadth of market and industry knowledge from our agents. We maintain strong relationships with lenders, franchisors, and attorneys allowing us to really streamline the sale process and help both parties navigate the complexities of the sale process," comments Senior Investment Associate," said Dylan N. Amin, Senior Investment Associate.

About DSH Hotel Advisors www.DSHHotelAdvisors.com:

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

