DSM, Walgreens, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sprouts Farmer's Market and Other Industry Leaders Attend Vitamin Angels 25th Anniversary Celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6th, Vitamin Angels, a global aid organization that protects millions of women and young children from malnutrition, hosted a 25th Anniversary Celebration at Disney's California Adventure® Park. Nearly 350 guests from the natural products industry and beyond as well as Founding Partners Rainbow Light and NOW Foods celebrated Vitamin Angels' milestone achievement. The event raised nearly $300,000 for the cause.

In a speech highlighting the successes of the organization over the past quarter century, Vitamin Angels' Founder and President / CEO, Howard Schiffer thanked supporters and called upon them for a renewed commitment to further the organization's efforts.

"Vitamin Angels is now poised at the beginning of a new dawn. You are helping us to change public health on a global scale," said Schiffer. "We've grown from reaching thousands of children, to last year reaching over 70 million children and mothers. With your continued support, we can make the dream I had twenty-five years ago to end malnutrition, a reality."

In its first event at Disney's California Adventure® Park, Vitamin Angels delighted guests with live performances, custom audio/visual effects and 3D animation, as well as a dinner featuring global cuisine. Networking brought together industry executives and associates representing retailers, manufacturers and vendors.

Following the reception, Vitamin Angels hosted a booth at the Natural Products Expo West, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center. Representatives shared information about Vitamin Angels' work and corporate partnership opportunities.

Vitamin Angels event was made possible through the generous support of these event sponsors: DSM, Walgreens, Kirk Humanitarian, The Vitamin Shoppe, Barlean's, Purity Products, Rainbow Light, Vitaquest, Lief Labs, Thrive Probiotics, Sprouts Farmer's Market, NOW Foods, New Hope, William Hood & Company, Aker BioMarine, HP Ingredients, AIDP, Presence Marketing, Phoenix Formulations, Terra Kai Organics, Zorbitz, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market.

About Vitamin Angels

Since 1994, Vitamin Angels has fought to protect pregnant women, mothers, and young children from chronic malnutrition. This year, Vitamin Angels will provide life-saving vitamins and minerals to over 70 million women and children in more than 70 countries and in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency.

