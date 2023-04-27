Dstillery Strengthens Technology Portfolio, Announces Issuance of 18th Patent

Patent Describes Search Feature in Dstillery's Audience Discovery Tool, Audience Explorer

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the leading custom audience solutions company, announced that an 18th patent * has been issued to the company by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent describes Dstillery's method of discovering audiences based on keyword searches. This technique was recently implemented to improve the search features in Dstillery's audience discovery tool, Audience Explorer and its audience platform, Audience Studio .

"Dstillery's core purpose has always been to leverage the most advanced data science to help brands and agencies reach their most valuable prospective customers," said Michael Beebe, Chief Executive at Dstillery. "This patented technology builds on that commitment by helping our customers discover the most relevant audiences for their campaign objectives."

Dstillery's Audience Explorer allows programmatic media buyers to easily search for and discover audiences using Exact Search and Smart Search capabilities. The unique Smart Search function goes well beyond searching for matching audience names. This technology evaluates the web browsing behavior of devices in each audience. It uses AI natural language processing to identify the audiences whose behavior best fits the meaning of the search query. For example, a Smart Search for "fish" reveals different audiences than a search for "fishing," understanding search term relevance. This patented approach identifies the most relevant audiences, including those the advertiser may not have already identified.

Dstillery's Audience Studio platform also offers additional intelligent features such as category and type filters, customizable column views, and more. These features make it easier for users to access and utilize sophisticated tools to optimize audience targeting and achieve their marketing goals.

*U.S. Patent number: 11,580,117

