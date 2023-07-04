Dstny Appoints Christophe Costers as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

News provided by

Dstny

04 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

BRUSSELS, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, a leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, today announced the appointment of Christophe Costers as Chief Operating Officer. Christophe who is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in transformational management, will drive Dstny's business performance and sustainable growth.

Christophe Costers brings nearly 20 years of diverse experience in various business functions, including P&L ownership, strategy consulting, and entrepreneurship. In addition, he has extensive industry expertise in Telecom/ICT services and private equity. Costers has solid international experience in over 25 countries in developed and emerging markets.

Most recently, he held several senior management roles at Telenet, a leading Belgian Telco with ~€2.6Bn revenues, where he consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership.

"Our industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and Christophe's unique blend of skills and experience make him the ideal person to lead our business performance initiatives," said Daan De Wever, CEO of Dstny. "With Christophe on board, we are confident in our ability to accelerate our growth and boost vitality for our customers, partners, employees, and planet."

"I am thrilled to join Dstny and work alongside a talented team to further strengthen the company's position as a leader in cloud-based Business Communications," said Christophe. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive sustainable growth and help Dstny deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

About Dstny

Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with interactive tools delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

Learn more at www.dstny.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927871/4143431/Dstny_Logo.jpg

For further information:
Christian Hed – CMO
Dstny 
[email protected]
+46707187603

SOURCE Dstny

Also from this source

Dstny Appoints Christophe Costers as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Dstny Unveils Dstny Engage: Empowering SMEs with Next-Gen Customer Engagement Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.