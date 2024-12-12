Dstny appoints Vladan Petrovic as Group Chief People Experience Officer

BRUSSELS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, the Belgian technology company that has become a European innovator and developer of cloud-based business communication solutions, has appointed Vladan Petrovic as Chief People Experience Officer for the Dstny Group. Vladan brings over 20 years of experience in managing business and HR transformations across international industries. In his new role, he will be part of and collaborate with the executive management team to further enhance Dstny's diverse, open, and inclusive corporate culture and build a robust organizational structure to support future growth.

Vladan Petrovic holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Belgrade. He has extensive experience in strategic HR and business transformation, having worked in FMCG, Banking, Big 4 Consulting, and the technology sector. Since 2018, he led Global HR Operations at a leading IT consultancy, where he successfully guided the people division through mergers and acquisitions, helping the organization become a high-performing global leader.

"New technologies transform everything - from daily routines to global challenges - and that's what drives my passion for technology and innovation. I strongly believe in the potential to enrich lives through technology and that is why I am thrilled to join the innovative and fast-growing Dstny Group. My focus will be on continuing to strengthen Dstny's authentic, people-centered culture and boost our international presence. Dstny has a very inclusive culture with a people-first leadership approach. This will be essential for success and will allow us to be successful across the globe," explains Vladan.

"To support Dstny's ambitious growth, we will launch a Leadership Program to equip teams with the skills and tools needed to meet future challenges. Through our Centers of Excellence, we'll share expertise on leadership, culture, and transformation across our global teams, ensuring we're building a solid foundation for sustained success," he concludes.

Daan De Wever, CEO Dstny Group, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Vladan to the Dstny Group. Under his leadership, we are confident in our ability to further develop Dstny as a people-first company where innovation and strong leadership go hand in hand to support our continued growth."

About Dstny

Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, delivered both directly to businesses and through partners and service providers. The company aims to simplify the daily lives of its more than 3.5 million users: its interactive business communication tools are delivered as-a-service and connect employees and customers through all possible communication channels (voice, video, chat, and others).

Dstny's tools are mobile-first, locally customisable, user-friendly and easy to integrate. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, as well as strong local teams, Dstny can offer the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to businesses across Europe.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has more than 1,000 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK). More information: www.dstny.com.

