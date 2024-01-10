Dstny wins Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny has emerged victorious in the 2023 – 2024 Cloud Awards, securing the title of Best Use of Telephony/Unified Communications with its newly released product Call2Teams Go.



Call2Teams Go is the latest addition to Dstny's Call2Teams product set – which offers one of the most cost-effective solutions on the market for calling directly within the Teams interface.

This latest accolade is a proud recognition of how Dstny continues to push the boundaries of innovation for their Service Provider partners around the world.

Cloud Awards winner

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said:

"The Cloud Awards continue to lead the way in identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies. Dstny is a truly impressive winner of a Cloud Award, taking cloud technologies to new heights. They impressed the panel with their market-leading Call2Teams Go innovation, and it was a real pleasure to see them come top in their category."

In response, Neil Greenwood, Head of Product Management at Dstny for Service Providers, said:

"It is an honour to have our Call2Teams Go product recognized in such a highly prestigious international awards program, and in particular, our expertise when it comes to pioneering voice integration. Call2Teams Go continues the evolution of our Call2Teams product set and brings value through a simpler licensing experience. This latest accolade is a great way to start the year, and it will sit proudly alongside our other trophies." Neil Greenwood, Head of Product Management at Dstny for Service Providers

To learn more about Call2Teams and their latest product Call2Teams Go visit: www.call2teams.com

About Call2Teams

Call2Teams easily integrates voice with Microsoft Teams, it is a cloud-native, middleware product that sits between any phone system, PBX or SIP Trunk provider, and Microsoft Teams. No hardware or software is needed - there is no need to port numbers, change carrier, or throw away an existing phone system.

Call2Teams is part of an ecosystem of best-in-class, mobile-first products offered by Dstny, a premier provider of cloud-based business communications solutions for companies, partners and Service Providers.

Learn more about Dstny's Teams Voice Integration options here: https://www.dstny.com/solutions/microsoft-teams-integration

About Dstny



Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3,5 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with products delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

Learn more at www.dstny.com

Contact: Helen Johnstone - Phone: +44 330 008 4523 - Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313284/cloud_awards_2024.jpg

SOURCE Dstny