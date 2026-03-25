DTC Bra Brand Truekind Makes Its Brick-and-Mortar Debut in Belk Stores

Following DTC success that disrupted the U.S. intimates category, Truekind expands its omnichannel footprint with its first-ever physical retail partnership

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truekind®, the comfort-first bra brand with three styles ranked among the Top 20 Best-Selling Bras in the United States, today announced its first-ever brick-and-mortar retail launch, with availability in 258 Belk department store locations across the Southeast, as well as on Belk.com beginning March 17, 2026. The milestone marks a pivotal evolution in Truekind's go-to-market strategy as the brand accelerates its omnichannel growth following years of strong direct-to-consumer momentum.

The expansion is backed by a DTC track record that few bra brands can match, with year-over-year growth of approximately 65% in 2024 alone. The brand currently places 3 styles within the Top 20 Best-Selling Bras in the United States, with one style, the Supportive Comfort Wireless Shaping Bra ranked within the Top 5, in the non-wire category, a segment representing 51% of the entire U.S. bra market, according to Circana. Now, that sustained category presence comes to physical retail.

"Truekind's entry into Belk is a strategic signal about where the bra category is heading," said Massimiliano Tirocchi, Chief Marketing Officer. Consumers increasingly want brands they discovered online to be accessible where they already shop. This launch accelerates Truekind's omnichannel roadmap and validates our conviction that comfort-first bras have significant untapped potential in physical retail."

Belk customers will be able to shop a curated assortment of Truekind's best-selling styles in stores and on Belk.com, including four of the brand's most popular SKUs:

Truekind® Daily Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra — the brand's top-selling everyday essential Truekind® Supportive Comfort Wireless Shaping Bra— designed for support without sacrifice Truekind® Convertible Strapless Bandeau Bra — versatile styling for every occasion Truekind® Everyday Throw-On Wireless Bralette — the effortless layering staple

"Bringing Truekind into all 258 Belk stores is a historic milestone for the brand," said Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director. "Women have told us they want to feel and experience the quality of our bras in person, and now they can. We're proud to partner with Belk to bring our comfort-driven approach to the bra category to an entirely new audience of in-store shoppers, and to bring confidence-boosting essentials to women across the country in the stores where they already live and shop."

All styles are available in sizes S–4XL, reinforcing Truekind's commitment to size inclusivity across its entire assortment.

The launch marks a pivotal expansion of Truekind's growth strategy, bringing the brand's proven DTC formula, premium bras with unmatched comfort, function, and size inclusivity into physical retail for the first time. With consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and strong online customer loyalty, Truekind enters brick-and-mortar from a position of category strength and positions itself for continued retail expansion beyond this initial rollout.

"Truekind is a brand that understands what our customers are looking for – comfort, quality, and inclusive sizing," said Jon Bollman, Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager at Belk. "We're proud to be their first brick‑and‑mortar partner and to make their most-loved styles accessible to women across communities we serve. This partnership strengthens our commitment to offering women exceptional options that help them feel confident every day."

Truekind will be available in 258 Belk stores and on Belk.com beginning March 25, 2026.

About Truekind®

Truekind®, the leading non-wire bra brand in the United States, creates ultra-comfortable bras and underwear designed to fit and flatter all body types, blending comfort, functionality, and size inclusivity (S–4XL). From wire-free bras to everyday essentials, Truekind is committed to designing products that support, empower, and make women feel confident at every stage of life.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk, Belk Outlet, and Belk Market locations across 16 Southeastern states and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at belk.com/stores, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Truekind