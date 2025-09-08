DTE Energy Company announces pricing of 2025 Series H 6.25% junior subordinated debentures

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) announced today that it has priced its offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount 2025 Series H 6.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due Oct. 1, 2085.

The sale of the junior subordinated notes is expected to settle on Sept. 17, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. DTE intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the repayment of short-term borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Comerica Securities, Inc. and Huntington Securities, Inc., as co-managers.

The offering will be made under an effective shelf registration statement, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction. Any offers of the securities will be made exclusively by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at [email protected], J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress.

Forward-looking statements

