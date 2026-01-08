DTE Energy donates $15 million to help Michigan families stay safe and warm this winter

Funding will provide critical energy assistance during Michigan's coldest months

DETROIT, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Michigan faces frigid winter temperatures, DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced a $15 million donation to three leading nonprofits to deliver energy assistance, helping families heat their homes and stay safe throughout the season.

"Michigan winters can be harsh, and we know how hard this season can be for families," said Joi Harris, DTE's president and CEO. "We want every household to feel safe and warm, and this donation is just one way we're standing alongside the communities we serve to provide relief and hope during these challenging months."

The $15 million commitment includes contributions of $5 million each to The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW), United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. These organizations provide energy assistance to elderly, unemployed, underemployed, disabled and other residents in need across Michigan, while also helping them enroll in affordable payment plans such as DTE's Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP). This will expand support to help customers:

Prevent or minimize service disruption

Lower or eliminate past-due balances

Access emergency assistance during extreme weather events

Connect with long-term resources for energy affordability and stability

"As the cost of living continues to rise, more families across Southeastern Michigan are struggling," said Dr. Darienne Hudson, President and CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. "This generous donation strengthens our ability to provide critical utility payment assistance, which makes a tremendous difference for households in need. We are grateful for DTE's partnership and for their continued commitment to supporting our communities when families need it most."

Help is available now – the sooner customers reach out, the sooner assistance can begin. Customers can call 211 to connect with local energy assistance agencies that will walk them through the application process and find the best options for their situation.

This donation complements DTE's broader affordability and energy assistance initiatives, which includes bill assistance programs and proactive customer outreach. The company also offers additional energy assistance programs including Senior Winter Protection, Active Military Protection, Medical Emergency Protection and more. These programs can make a real difference during the coldest months.

For details and to explore all available resources, visit dteenergy.com/help.

