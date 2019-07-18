DTE Energy receives approval to purchase 3 wind parks as it transitions to cleaner energy

DTE will assume ownership and operation of all three projects upon completion, slated for the fourth quarter of 2020. The new wind parks will add 455 MW of renewable energy to DTE's generation mix, enough to power 107,000 homes. The company will use at least two of the new wind projects to meet the renewable energy needs of its largest commercial and industrial customers, including Ford , General Motors and the University of Michigan , who have enrolled in MIGreenPower , DTE's voluntary renewable energy program.

"Investing in renewable energy is a key part of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2040," said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. "Adding these new wind parks to our portfolio will help us meet the clean energy needs of our largest customers who have chosen MIGreenPower. We also have aggressive plans to expand our voluntary renewable energy programs, enabling more customers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet personal or business sustainability goals. We are proud of the environmental and economic benefits these projects will bring to Michigan."

DTE will introduce a suite of voluntary renewable energy programs under the MIGreenPower umbrella designed to meet a wide range of customer interests. These will complement the company's two existing programs, one for residential and small business customers and one for large commercial and industrial customers.

Today's MPSC decision clears the way for DTE to purchase Michigan's largest wind parks, Isabella I & Isabella II, from Apex Clean Energy. The two projects, totaling 383 MW and located in mid-Michigan's Isabella County, will be the largest clean energy projects in the state as well as the largest renewable energy projects in DTE's portfolio when they begin commercial operation in 2020. Apex will start construction on the projects later this year. DTE also will purchase Fairbanks Wind from Heritage Sustainable Energy, a Traverse City-based wind developer. The 72 MW park will be located in Delta County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. While this park was approved as part of DTE Energy's renewable energy plan, it may alternatively be used to support additional sales under the company's MIGreenPower program.

DTE's renewable energy projects not only benefit the environment, they are helping drive Michigan's economy. DTE has driven investment of more than $2.8 billion in renewable assets since 2009 and will invest an additional $2 billion over the next five years. DTE's renewable energy projects have created or sustained more than 4,000 Michigan jobs while powering the equivalent of more than 500,000 homes with clean energy. At DTE's newest wind park, Pine River, 90% of the labor during construction was completed by Michigan workers.

* From the Commission : "Since the Commission made changes to DTE's renewable energy plan, the company has 14 days to indicate whether it supports the changes. If the company does not agree, the Commission's approval of parts of the plan are voided and DTE must file a revised renewable energy plan by Nov. 1."

About DTE Energy

