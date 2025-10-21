DTE Energy names Brenda Craig as Chief Communications Officer

Craig, who will lead all aspects of DTE's communications and brand strategy, comes to DTE from Henry Ford Health, where she served as vice president of Integrated Communications and was responsible for enterprise-wide communications and public relations strategies for the healthcare system serving 50,000 team members and more than two million patients and insurance members across 550 sites.

"Paula exemplifies our company's dedication to improving people's lives with our energy," said Joi Harris, DTE's president and CEO. "From keeping customers informed and supported during the pandemic to inspiring our team members to give their best energy to their work, I will personally miss Paula's leadership and friendship over these last years, and I wish her all the best in her next chapter."

Harris continued, "Brenda shares our passion for service, and with her proven track record of effective and caring leadership, I'm confident she will continue to deepen and strengthen our connections among our customers, communities and team members as we apply new technology to improve our work."

"Like healthcare, energy is an essential component to building strong, healthy communities and helping people live their best lives," said Craig. "Also similar to healthcare, the energy industry is experiencing rapid, unprecedented change. I'm incredibly excited to join a company that's clearly dedicated to serving Michigan's communities with safe, reliable and affordable energy – especially at such a pivotal time."

Concurrent with Silver's retirement, the DTE Foundation, led by President Rodney Cole, will report to Evette Hollins, DTE's vice president of Customer and Community Engagement.

"DTE Energy and the DTE Foundation partner with hundreds of organizations to make a positive difference in people's lives throughout Michigan," said Hollins. "It's a critical resource for local communities, and I look forward to working closely with Rodney and our partners on projects that help transform the communities we serve."

Reflecting on her career, Silver summarized her experience at DTE, "The past 10 years have been the perfect capstone for my 40-year career. I have had the good fortune of leading an amazing team of communications professionals, working with purpose-driven peers and serving incredible senior leaders – all focused on taking care of our customers, communities and team members."

The biographies of Brenda Craig, Paula Silver, Evette Hollins and Rodney Cole are available on DTE's website.

