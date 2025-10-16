DTECH® Unveils Robust 2026 Technical Conference Program Featuring 800+ Speakers, 275+ Curated Sessions, and Expanded Education Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTECH® (formerly DISTRIBUTECH), the leading annual transmission and distribution (T&D) event, today announced its comprehensive technical conference program for the 2026 edition, taking place February 2–5 in San Diego, CA, USA. This year's event will welcome more than 20,000 energy professionals, featuring over 800 expert speakers and more than 275 curated sessions designed to tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the electric power sector.

The 2026 program will spotlight a wide range of critical topics, including:

Grid modernization and reliability

DER and renewable energy integration

AI and MI, data, and digitalization

Transmission planning and interconnection

Load growth & rate design

Cybersecurity and resilience

EV infrastructure and electrification

Customer engagement and equity in the energy transition

Utilities such as San Diego Gas & Electric, Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison, CPS Energy, Oncor, Con Edison, and Duke Energy will join project developers, regulators, technology providers, and innovators from across the globe in shaping the future of the grid.

New for 2026, the technical conference program officially kicks off on Monday, February 2, with the Grid University courses, hands-on workshops, tech tours, and partner-hosted events, followed by Opening Keynote and Concert, which offer attendees expanded opportunities for professional development and in-depth learning before the main program begins. All of it is tied to the core theme of the event, which reimagines what it means to connect the people, processes, and ideas that define grid ecosystems and their wider communities.

"Each year, DTECH® brings together the best minds in utilities, technology, and policy to address the challenges of the rapidly evolving energy landscape," said Stephanie Kolodziej, Group VP, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewables at Clarion Events, Inc. "The 2026 program goes even further—bringing together 20,000+ professionals to transform connections across the T&D sector, today and tomorrow. We're especially grateful to our Committee Members whose expertise and guidance were instrumental in shaping such a dynamic and timely program."

"DTECH is an event where utility and energy professionals from across North America can come together and experience one of the industry's strongest educational programs," said Joseph Zerdin, Director, Large Customer at Hydro One. "This leading conference allows the team at Hydro One to take learnings back home to Canada and make improvements that will better serve our customers."

In addition to the expansive conference program, attendees will gain access to one of the industry's largest exhibition floors, featuring 700+ solution providers showcasing the technologies and services driving grid transformation.

Registration for DTECH® 2026 is now open. To view the full conference agenda and secure your spot, visit our website here.

