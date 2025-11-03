From Drones to Digital Storytelling: DTECH® 2026 Keynotes to Feature Zipline and Former Leaders from Lego, Pixar, YouTube, and SpaceX

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTECH® (formerly DISTRIBUTECH), the leading annual transmission and distribution (T&D) event, will kick off its highly anticipated 2026 edition on February 2 in San Diego at a pivotal moment for the energy sector. Historic load growth from AI, data centers, and electrified transportation, combined with unprecedented grid investment, is reshaping utility planning, operations, and long-term strategy. The grid is now the backbone of the digital economy, and utilities are emerging as central players in industrial competitiveness, innovation, and national infrastructure resilience. This year's event will convene more than 20,000 energy professionals to accelerate the technology, policy, and partnerships required to engineer a cleaner, more reliable grid.

Following the Monday night keynote at The Rady Shell, attendees will be treated to a special concert performance by Recycled Percussion, blending high-energy rhythm and creativity to celebrate innovation and connection across the industry.

Transforming Connections. Today and Tomorrow.

Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, Founder and CEO, Zipline

As the founder and CEO of Zipline, Keller Rinaudo Cliffton reimagined the role of drones—not as tools of war or surveillance, but as instruments of connection and innovation. A pioneer of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution," he explores how automation and logistics are redefining industries and improving lives. Keller will share his vision for how new industrialization will reshape the way consumers experience technology.

Dex Hunter-Torricke, Former Head of Communications at SpaceX, Executive Manager at Facebook, and Executive at Google

With a decade of experience helping Silicon Valley's biggest names communicate groundbreaking innovation, Dex Hunter-Torricke brings a rare insider's perspective on the technologies shaping our future. In his keynote, he examines global macro trends—from the rise of AI to the evolution of digital storytelling—and how these shifts will permanently transform how we live, work, and connect.

Matthew Luhn, Writer & Story Consultant - Formerly at Pixar Animation Studios

Storytelling is the most powerful tool for connection, motivation, and leadership. Drawing on 20 years at Pixar, Matthew Luhn reveals how the storytelling techniques behind 10 blockbuster films can empower teams to inspire, engage, and drive meaningful change. His session bridges the gap between business and emotion, helping organizations turn their vision into unforgettable narratives.

Jay Shah, Head of Product Marketing for Energy & Utilities at AWS, will moderate a discussion featuring AWS leaders, Joseph Santamaria, Director of Solutions Architect, and Vibhu Kaushik, Director for Energy, Sustainability, and Technology Infrastructure alongside industry executives Jim Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer, NERC and Ben Gordon, CIO, Sempra CA

The global surge in computation and AI is driving unprecedented energy demand, fueling a parallel wave of investment and innovation. With Amazon investing over $118 billion in technology infrastructure this year alone, this panel will examine how such large-scale commitments are reshaping regional energy systems, accelerating renewable integration, and creating new opportunities for energy companies to collaborate with hyperscalers and policymakers to build a secure and sustainable energy future.

Sara Riis-Carstensen, Global Brand Executive - Currently with Lufthansa Group, Formerly at LEGO, Carlsberg, Giorgio Armani, and De Beers

Go behind the scenes of LEGO's global reinvention with Sara Riis-Carstensen, the visionary leader who built the brand's first global strategy from the ground up. In her keynote, Sara shares how bold storytelling, strategic creativity, and authentic purpose can transform brands — and inspire teams to innovate fearlessly.

Jon Youshaei, Creator & Entrepreneur - Formerly at YouTube & Instagram

Innovation doesn't happen by accident — it's built through culture. Jon Youshaei, who led creative strategy at both YouTube and Instagram, reveals how the world's most inventive teams consistently generate breakthrough ideas. His talk uncovers the surprising secret: it's not about choosing between quantity and quality, but using quantity to achieve quality — and embracing a culture that celebrates fearless experimentation.

"The utility industry is at an inflection point; demand is rising, technology is accelerating, and expectations from the public have never been higher. Our purpose as an industry goes far beyond keeping the lights on; it's about protecting communities and enabling growth. That requires partnership at a scale that we've never seen before. Across utilities, innovators, policymakers, and new entrants onto the grid. At DTECH, we bring those worlds together because the future of the grid will not be built in silos. It will be built in collaboration," said Stephanie Kolodziej, Group VP, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewables at Clarion Events, Inc.

