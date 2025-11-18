DTEN Announces Participation in Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) at Microsoft Ignite in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of intuitive collaboration solutions, announced at Microsoft Ignite its official participation in the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP).

MDEP is Microsoft's standardized platform for Android devices, designed to enhance security, streamline manageability, and unify user experiences across intelligent workspaces. DTEN's adoption of MDEP deepens its partnership with Microsoft, ensuring customers can benefit from more secure, consistent, and future-ready collaboration experiences.

"Announcing our participation at Microsoft Ignite underscores DTEN's commitment to innovation and to supporting our customers as the hybrid workplace evolves," said Scott Krueckeberg, Global Head of Alliances at DTEN. "MDEP enables us to extend our promise of simplicity, reliability, and security, while tightly aligning with Microsoft's collaboration ecosystem."

"DTEN's participation in the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform expands the range of innovative devices built on a secure and standardized foundation. By leveraging MDEP, DTEN can deliver consistent performance, streamlined management, and trusted protection, empowering IT teams and end users alike," said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP at Microsoft. "This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to reliable, scalable hybrid meeting experiences."

With a portfolio of all-in-one solutions designed for spaces of every size, DTEN is uniquely positioned to simplify meetings, collaboration, and workplace productivity. By combining its award-winning devices with Microsoft's secure and scalable MDEP platform, DTEN ensures organizations can meet and collaborate with confidence.

To learn more about DTEN, visit DTEN.com . To learn more about MDEP, visit aka.ms/mdep .

About DTEN

Since 2015, DTEN has been redefining collaboration with breakthrough video conferencing technology that blends award-winning hardware and intelligent AI software. Designed for the workplace, DTEN solutions transform everyday meetings into dynamic, interactive experiences, connecting teams, educators, financial institutions, and enterprises around the world with simplicity in hybrid workplaces, conference rooms, and beyond.

