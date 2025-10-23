DTEN Launches D7X 27: Powerful All-in-One Certified Zoom Rooms Appliance for Kiosks, Huddle Spaces & Beyond

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a global leader in video conferencing and collaborative technology, today introduced the DTEN D7X 27, a sleek and compact collaboration device optimized for huddle rooms, kiosks, and frontline workspaces. Following its award-winning debut at InfoComm 2025, D7X 27 brings the renowned DTEN experience to space-constrained environments.

Highlights of the D7X 27 include:

DTEN D7X 27

Premium Performance: Features a 64-bit 8-core processor, built-in 4K camera and AI-enhanced microphone array and speakers—to ensure seamless natural conversation, lifelike visuals, and crystal-clear sound.

Features a 64-bit 8-core processor, built-in 4K camera and AI-enhanced microphone array and speakers—to ensure seamless natural conversation, lifelike visuals, and crystal-clear sound. Touch-Enabled Collaboration : A capacitive touch display with annotation and whiteboarding supports dynamic, interactive sessions.

: A capacitive touch display with annotation and whiteboarding supports dynamic, interactive sessions. BYOD-Friendly & Cross-Platform: Supports USB-C Smart Connect for laptop integration and runs Android, making it perfect for Zoom Rooms setups.

Supports USB-C Smart Connect for laptop integration and runs Android, making it perfect for Zoom Rooms setups. Effortless Deployment: Designed for plug-and-play installation, ideal for kiosks, reception touch points, quick-meeting zones, and adaptable workflows.

"With the D7X 27, we're extending DTEN's signature meeting tech into even more versatile workplace settings, offering enterprise-grade collaboration where space is at a premium," said Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN.

Availability & Services

The D7X 27 is available globally through DTEN's partner network and e-commerce platforms. Each unit is covered by a 1-year warranty and includes Orbit Basic Service, with options to upgrade to the comprehensive Orbit Pro management and support suite.

About DTEN

Since 2015, DTEN has been redefining collaboration with breakthrough video conferencing technology that blends award-winning hardware and intelligent AI software. Designed for the future of work, DTEN solutions transform everyday meetings into dynamic, interactive experiences—connecting teams, educators, and healthcare providers around the world with simplicity in hybrid workplaces, conference rooms, and beyond.

Media Contact:

DTEN PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-866-936-3836

SOURCE DTEN