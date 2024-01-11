DTEN Expands Video Conferencing Portfolio with Innovative Small Room Solution: Introducing DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a pioneer in innovative collaboration solutions, expands its product lineup with the introduction of the new DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate, a complete video conferencing solution designed explicitly for small meeting spaces and for use with any display.

DTEN Small Room Solution with DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate
DTEN Small Room Solution with DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate

The Small Room Solution consists of the new DTEN Bar, an all-in-one video conferencing solution paired with the award winning DTEN Mate, the tabletop meeting controller, and sets a new standard in this category of video conferencing hardware. It delivers advanced AI powered audiovisuals, simplicity of deployment, use, and management, and flexibility to meet the needs of various room configurations with a center camera that can be mounted horizontally or vertically.

Catering to rooms up to 15ft x 15ft (4.5m x 4.5m) and accommodating up to 7 participants, the DTEN Small Room Solution transforms small meeting spaces into dynamic and efficient collaborative environments. This solution is BYOD capable, certified for Zoom Rooms today with certification for Microsoft Teams expected in early 2024.

According to Wei Liu, Founder and CEO of DTEN, "Crafted for Zoom Rooms, BYOD, and eventually Microsoft Teams Rooms, the DTEN Small Room Solution elevates hybrid video meeting experiences with high-performing AI enhanced audio, video, and presentation-ready features. It's a comprehensive solution for the diverse needs of modern collaborative environments."

The DTEN Small Room Solution with DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate offers a complete solution for high quality video collaboration. According to Maureen Tassin, Director of IT and Customer Service at St. Tammany Health System, a DTEN customer, states, "We chose DTEN because the DTEN Bar solution is multi-platform plus BYOD, flexible with the ability to vertically mount the device making it ideal for many different room types and affordable for its class of higher quality solutions."

Key features include:

  • First of its kind mounting options: the DTEN Bar offers versatility in mounting configurations – mount horizontally, above or below a single display, or vertically between two displays. Its unique ability to flip vertically with the same aspect ratio ensures true eye-to-eye level meeting experiences while allowing seamless sharing of both people and content in the same meeting.
  • AI technology: the DTEN Bar relies on proprietary algorithms to analyze body contours and movement patterns to differentiate humans from other objects and backgrounds which is essential for people counting, movement tracking, and security. DTEN Audio AI ensures noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation for noise-free communications.
  • Enhanced camera system and high-quality audio: distinguished by its innovative design, the DTEN Bar features an AI-powered 4K camera system that can be flipped 360 degrees, a powerful 12-microphone array, front-facing 15W stereo speakers (30W output), built-in video meeting software, and dual-display support.
  • Seamless content sharing:made for professional presentations and easy content sharing, the DTEN Small Room Solution includes the DTEN BYOD cable. Fully tested to work with the DTEN Bar, this 6ft (1.8m) USB Type-C cable enables full-function, two-way BYOD with 65W charging capability at the tabletop for hassle free use.
  • Intuitive control at your fingertips: accessible at the tabletop through the DTEN Mate, meeting room controls provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for all participants.
  • Extensibility and future-proofing: the DTEN Small Room Solution, featuring the new DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate Room Controller is quick to set up with easy extensibility for growing businesses. It will support the DTEN Vue series of smart AI cameras for enhanced viewer immersion and video coverage for medium and larger conference rooms, expected in early 2024.

The DTEN Small Room Solution with the DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate is available today.

For press inquiries and further information, please contact [email protected]

About DTEN:
DTEN is revolutionizing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-centric devices and subscription services. Our solutions are deployed in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments globally, delivering intuitive, high-quality video conference experiences in every meeting space. Recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is renowned for its plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and elegant design. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California. Discover more at www.DTEN.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. DTEN disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE DTEN

