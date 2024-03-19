DTEN Unveils Cutting-Edge Video Collaboration Solutions at Enterprise Connect 2024: Elevating Hybrid Workplaces with AI-Powered Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a pioneer in video collaboration, will participate as an exhibitor at Enterprise Connect 2024, showcasing advancements for hybrid work environments with the power of AI.

Scheduled from March 25th to 28th at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, FL, Enterprise Connect 2024 will serve as the stage for DTEN's latest video conferencing and collaboration solutions, thoughtfully engineered to elevate the way teams connect and collaborate, in-person or remotely.

At Enterprise Connect 2024 DTEN will unveil its newest innovations designed for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams. Post this DTEN's Small Room Solution with DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate.

At the expo, DTEN will unveil its newest innovations designed for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams, complemented by solutions for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience cutting-edge offerings from DTEN, including the recently announced DTEN Small Room Solution Kit featuring DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate. This comprehensive solution integrates the new DTEN Bar with the DTEN Mate meeting and room controller, and includes a BYOD cable and an assortment of mounting hardware. Benefits of the new DTEN Small Room Solution Kit include advanced AI-powered audiovisual capabilities, unparalleled deployment simplicity, and adaptability to diverse room configurations.

Additionally, attendees can explore DTEN's portfolio of powerful all-in-one solutions, such as the flagship D7X All-in-One Video Conferencing and Collaboration Solution, advanced camera options, and digital signage offerings.

Nia Celestin, Head of Marketing at DTEN, expressed excitement about sharing DTEN's innovative solutions at Enterprise Connect. "We are thrilled to share DTEN's innovative, high-quality solutions that are easy to deploy, use, and manage at Enterprise Connect. We have upcoming solutions to share as we continue to be a leader in hybrid work solutions for Fortune 100 companies to small businesses," said Celestin. "Our extensive portfolio meets the need for flexibility, scalability, and extensibility for video-enabled rooms of every size."

In addition to showcasing its cutting-edge solutions, DTEN will have a significant presence at Enterprise Connect with Celestin featured as a panelist for the session titled, "Creating Intelligent Meeting Rooms: How AI Is Reshaping The Meeting Room Experience," scheduled for 8:00 am - 8:45 am on Monday, March 25th in Sun A. Attendees are invited to join this session to gain insights into the latest advancements in AI powered video collaboration solutions designed to deliver optimized meeting experiences.

Furthermore, attendees can seize another opportunity to delve into technology and the hybrid workplace in a session titled, "It Has to Just Work: Choosing the Right Technology for Your Hybrid Workspace" at Solution Spotlight Theatre #1 (booth #126) at 5:20 pm - 5:40 pm on March 25. DTEN speakers Nia Celestin and Jackson Root, Senior Marketing Manager at DTEN, will share valuable insights during this session.

For more information about DTEN's participation at Enterprise Connect 2024 and its innovative video collaboration solutions, visit booth 319 at the Expo.

About DTEN:

DTEN is a leading provider of innovative video collaboration solutions, dedicated to empowering organizations worldwide with cutting-edge technology to foster seamless communication and collaboration in today's dynamic work environment. With a commitment to simplicity, performance, and innovation, DTEN delivers transformative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

For press inquiries and further information, please contact [email protected]

