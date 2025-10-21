dōTERRA Becomes a Member of UEBT - Reinforcing its Commitment to Sourcing with Respect for People and Biodiversity

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and natural wellness products, is proud to announce its membership status with the Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT). As a UEBT member dōTERRA reinforces its commitment to a world in which all people and biodiversity thrive.

UEBT is a non-profit association that works to regenerate nature and secure a better future for all people through ethical sourcing of ingredients from biodiversity. For more information, please visit www.uebt.org .

As a newly recognized member, dōTERRA joins a global community of companies actively committed to responsible sourcing practices. In accordance with its approved membership, dōTERRA continues its journey to advance sourcing practices that promote regeneration of nature and secure a better future for all people.

"Our membership with UEBT perfectly reflects our values and deep commitment to Co-Impact Sourcing," said Taylor MacKay, dōTERRA's Vice President of Strategic Sourcing. "From the fields where our botanicals are grown to the communities who cultivate them, we strive to be a force for good—striving to create lasting, positive impact through our ongoing commitment to ethical business practices."

"We are happy to have dōTERRA join us and their committed industry peers in the UEBT membership program. Membership in our vibrant platform means dōTERRA has committed to sourcing with respect, undergone a desktop review of their sourcing systems, and developed a workplan to gradually promote responsible sourcing practices in prioritized botanical supply chains. We look forward to working with them in the coming years," said Rik Kutsch Lojenga, UEBT's Executive Director and a global expert on the ethical sourcing of ingredients from biodiversity.

Through its global Co-Impact Sourcing® model, dōTERRA partners with local producers in more than 40 countries to improve livelihoods and create meaningful impact throughout its supply chain.

dōTERRA recently attended the UEBT Sourcing with Respect Conference in Amsterdam where company leaders from around the world gathered to advance conversations on responsible sourcing and biodiversity. The event provided an opportunity to collaborate with other members and connect with like-minded organizations to turn challenges into opportunities through the pursuit of responsible sourcing practices. Additionally, conference attendees and speakers addressed the responsibility we all share in building a more sustainable and equitable world—practices dōTERRA continues to model through its Co-Impact Sourcing efforts.

For more information about dōTERRA's sourcing practices and sustainability efforts, visit www.doterra.com/co-impact-sourcing .

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram . Learn more at www.dōTERRA.com .

