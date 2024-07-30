DTJ DESIGN Opens Office in Denver, Expanding Footprint in Colorado

DENVER, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DTJ DESIGN, Inc. is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Denver, Colorado. The new office, located at 2401 15th Street, is set to accommodate the firm's planned growth and development. This strategic location in the heart of Denver was chosen for its vibrant business environment and for its proximity to talented design professionals and current and potential clients in the Denver market. This move is critical for the firm as DTJ has seen an increase in demand throughout Denver and the Mountain West. The Denver offices feature state-of-the-art design elements that reflect DTJ's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"Our Denver presence allows DTJ Design to continue our mission of developing the best talent in our industry while providing world-class service to our clients," says Bill Campie, President, DTJ DESIGN. "We are thrilled to be a part of the vibrant and growing urban culture in Colorado. DTJ is now represented in major urban centers in the southeast (Atlanta), Texas (Austin), and the mountain west (Denver). Combined with our office in Boulder, expanding our presence to four locations creates more opportunities for us all to Experience Creativity."

Combined with DTJ's office in Boulder, expanding our presence to four locations creates exciting new opportunities. Post this

The Denver office will be led by Brian Ryckman, Partner/Owner and Director of Planning, and Seth Hart, Partner/Owner. The office began operations on July 8, with plans for a formal opening event in the near future to celebrate with local partners and clients.

About DTJ DESIGN, Inc.

DTJ DESIGN, Inc. is a renowned architecture, planning, and landscape design firm based in Boulder, CO with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, and Denver, Colorado. With a rich history spanning over four decades, DTJ DESIGN is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable design solutions. The firm's diverse portfolio includes residential, commercial, and public projects that reflect a commitment to excellence and creativity.

SOURCE DTJ DESIGN, Inc.