DTLA Law Group Announces "September to Remember" Community Initiative Benefiting Fire Victims, Homeless Families, and Survivors of Abuse

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTLA Law Group, a full-service civil litigation firm based in Downtown Los Angeles, has launched a new community initiative, "September to Remember," marked by more than $16,000 in donations to local nonprofits addressing some of the region's most urgent needs. Supporting housing, crisis intervention, and recovery services for Los Angeles County residents, the announced contributions reflect DTLA's commitment to protecting vulnerable populations both inside and outside the courtroom.

The firm selected organizations providing direct, on-the-ground support to those in need, including:

DTLA's philanthropic efforts complement its work representing clients in cases involving personal injury, wildfire damage, and sexual abuse. By pairing direct legal advocacy with tangible community support, the firm continues to advance its goal of securing justice and delivering meaningful change.

"Community service is not separate from our mission as a law firm, it is central to who we are," said Farid Yaghoubtil, founding partner of DTLA Law Group. "Every day we advocate for clients who have been through unthinkable circumstances, and we know that the road to recovery requires more than legal remedies. These contributions reflect our ongoing effort to stand with survivors, support first responders, and strengthen the safety net for families in need."

DTLA Law Group is a full-service civil litigation firm based in Downtown Los Angeles. The firm represents plaintiffs in personal injury and a wide range of complex legal matters. Known for its multilingual support, tireless advocacy, and commitment to client-centered justice, DTLA Law Group remains devoted to one thing above all else: standing up for everyday people—and delivering results that change lives.

