DTLA Law Group Recognizes National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Emphasizes Community Protection Amid Increased Risk of Holiday-Season Collisions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, DTLA Law Group, a full-service civil litigation firm based in Downtown Los Angeles, is highlighting the heightened dangers impaired drivers pose across Southern California during the holiday season. December has long been associated with increased alcohol- and drug-related collisions, underscoring the need for public vigilance and victim-focused advocacy as roadways grow more congested. DTLA Law Group encourages residents to plan sober transportation, remain aware of increased enforcement periods, and report suspected impaired drivers to help prevent further harm.

National Impaired Driving Prevention Month was first established by presidential proclamation in 1981 to raise awareness of the severe consequences of drunk and drugged driving. The annual observance continues to draw attention to the disproportionate number of serious injuries and fatalities that occur in the final weeks of the year, when celebrations, long-distance travel, and late-night gatherings significantly increase risk on the road.

For DTLA Law Group, the issue resonates deeply with the firm's extensive work representing victims harmed by impaired drivers. The personal injury firm regularly handles cases involving catastrophic crashes, hit-and-run incidents, and wrongful death matters where alcohol or drugs were contributing factors. These cases reveal not only the physical devastation such collisions cause but also the emotional and financial trauma families must navigate in the aftermath.

"Every year, preventable collisions upend the lives of innocent people who were simply driving home, going to work, or celebrating with loved ones," said Farid Yaghoubtil, founding partner of DTLA Law Group. "Impaired driving is not an accident. It is a choice that puts others at unimaginable risk, and victims deserve representation that holds offenders fully accountable."

DTLA Law Group emphasizes that impaired driving cases often involve complex investigations, including toxicology analysis, accident reconstruction, and examination of liability for bars or establishments that overserved intoxicated individuals. The firm works to ensure victims understand their legal rights, receive the medical and psychological support they need, and are positioned to pursue compensation that reflects the full scope of their losses. The extensive harm DTLA has addressed in these cases demonstrates why prevention must remain a top priority.

"Protecting our community starts with accountability, and every step we take to prevent impaired driving brings us closer to safer roads for everyone," added Yaghoubtil.

