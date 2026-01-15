DTLA Law Group Shares Heavy Rain and Post-Storm Safety Advisory for California's Winter Season

Firm Highlights Roadway and Property Hazards That Can Persist After Severe Rainfall

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As California enters the heart of its winter season, DTLA Law Group, a full-service civil litigation firm based in Downtown Los Angeles, is sharing a public safety advisory addressing injury risks associated with heavy rain and post-storm conditions. Severe rainfall can reshape roadway and property conditions, and many serious incidents occur when hazards persist after the rain stops and people resume normal routines.

During heavy rain, visibility drops, stopping distance increases, and standing water can conceal road damage or lead to loss of control. Storm conditions can also contribute to signal outages at intersections and push debris into travel lanes, creating danger for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in areas that may otherwise feel familiar.

In the days that follow, risk often shifts from the roadway to the built environment. Pooling water, slippery entryways, compromised stairwells, uneven pavement, and drainage issues can remain in apartment complexes, retail properties, offices, and parking areas, when cleanup or repairs lag behind changing conditions.

"Some of the most serious storm-related injuries happen after the weather clears, when people assume conditions have returned to normal," said Farid Yaghoubtil, founding partner of DTLA Law Group. "When someone is hurt, documenting the scene early and getting prompt medical care can help preserve the facts that matter and clarify what options may be available."

DTLA Law Group notes that practical steps such as photographing conditions, identifying witnesses, and preserving incident reports can be especially important in storm-related cases, whether the incident occurs on the road during heavy rain, or on a property where hazardous conditions were left unaddressed afterward.

"When hazardous conditions linger after heavy rain and someone gets injured as a result, determining fault often focuses on what was addressed, what was ignored, and how quickly action was taken," added Yaghoubtil.

About DTLA Law Group

DTLA Law Group is a full-service civil litigation firm based in Downtown Los Angeles. The firm represents plaintiffs in personal injury and a wide range of complex legal matters. Known for its multilingual support, tireless advocacy, and commitment to client-centered justice, DTLA Law Group remains devoted to one thing above all else: standing up for everyday people—and delivering results that change lives.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE DTLA Law Group