Duality Technologies and Intel Collaborate to Deliver Optimized Homomorphic Encryption Applications

NEWARK, New Jersey, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies , a leading provider of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) based on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), announced today that it has partnered with Intel to deliver optimized Data Science and AI applications for privacy-enhanced data collaboration. Leveraging Duality's expertise in FHE and data science with Intel's leadership in hardware platforms, the two companies have collaborated to accelerate FHE on the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon processors with built-in AI plus encryption accelerators. By optimizing FHE performance on Intel platforms, the integration will make privacy-preserving data analytics scalable, enabling enterprises to collaborate on sensitive data while simultaneously preserving the privacy and confidentiality of personal information, as well as maintaining full compliance with data privacy regulations throughout the analytics cycle.

In today's data-driven economy, there is a rapidly growing need for collaboration across organizations seeking to derive value and insights from their data sets. A recent Gartner report identified privacy-enhancing computation as a top strategic technology trend for 2021 , stating that "by 2025, half of large organizations will adopt privacy-enhancing computation for processing data in untrusted environments and multiparty data analytics use cases." Using PETs, enterprises can navigate today's landscape of growing privacy regulations and successfully collaborate on data across borders and institutions. PETs based on hardware-enhanced FHE protect data in use by preventing exposure of sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), during analysis, thereby ensuring compliance with growing data privacy regulations.

"By joining forces with Intel, we have already achieved most impressive FHE acceleration results. Duality and Intel share the objective of accelerating FHE and its applications by orders of magnitude, enabling organizations around the world to benefit from secure and privacy enhanced data collaboration", said Dr. Alon Kaufman, CEO and Co-Founder, Duality Technologies. "In an era in which data utility and data privacy are both paramount, we are excited to enable Intel customers to collaborate and generate insights from encrypted data without revealing sensitive information. Duality SecurePlus® scalable and practical AI applications pave the way for the widespread adoption of this transformative privacy-enhancing technology."

"The need for actionable big data insights has never been greater. With 3rd Gen Intel Xeon processors, Duality SecurePlus applications can simultaneously address privacy, security, confidentiality and scalability challenges in a manner which can benefit organizations across many industries," said Jeremy Rader, General Manager of Enterprise Strategy & Solutions, Data Platforms Group at Intel.

About Duality Technologies

Duality Technologies is at the forefront of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), setting the standard for privacy-preserving data collaboration. Duality SecurePlus™, a leading PET platform, combines advanced Homomorphic Encryption and data science, enabling organizations to derive insights without exposing their sensitive data. Duality's products are used by companies across regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and more. Duality was listed on Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies List in the Data Science category and has been recognized as a Gartner "Cool Vendor" for Privacy Preservation in Analytics. For more information, please visit dualitytech.com .

