Duane Hawkins of Spirit AeroSystems Joins ADDMAN as Executive Advisor to CEO

Hawkins brings over 40 years of industry expertise to the manufacturer's executive steering committee.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDMAN, one of the largest US-based 3D printing service providers, proudly announces the appointment of Duane Hawkins as an Executive Advisor to the CEO of ADDMAN. With a proven track record in the aerospace and defense industry and a profound commitment to innovation, Hawkins will play a pivotal role in propelling ADDMAN to new heights, particularly serving the defense and technology sectors.

Duane brings over 30 years of Aerospace and Defense industry experience to ADDMAN.

Hawkins, recently retired as President, Defense & Space at Spirit AeroSystems, brings over four decades of expertise to ADDMAN. His career encompasses senior leadership positions at renowned aerospace organizations, including Raytheon Missile Systems and General Dynamics. With a background spanning program management, manufacturing engineering, and supply chain management, Hawkins is poised to be a catalyst for the transformative change at happening at ADDMAN through 3D printing, CNC machining and injection molding.

Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, expressed his enthusiasm for this addition to the team, saying, "It is an honor to welcome Duane Hawkins to ADDMAN. His reputation as a respected figure in the aerospace community speaks volumes about the caliber of leadership we are bringing into our organization. Duane's insights and vision will play a pivotal role in guiding ADDMAN as we scale America's additive manufacturing maturity for hypersonics and space flight."

Hawkins himself shared his excitement, stating, "I am pleased to begin my journey advising and supporting ADDMAN. Throughout my entire career, I have been deeply committed to advancing the aerospace and manufacturing sectors. I see tremendous potential for transformative change in what ADDMAN is working on within the hypersonics sector, and I am eager to contribute my experience and knowledge to this mission. Together, I am certain we can innovate and make a lasting impact in the field."

The company anticipates a period of dynamic growth and innovation. Calmese concludes by providing "With Duane's background and expertise, we are confident that ADDMAN will continue to thrive and emerge as one of the most powerful advanced manufacturing corporations in the country. His addition augments our existing advisory and board members, creating a solid team that will no doubt drive ADDMAN success."

