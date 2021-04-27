Duas Rodas invests in the plant-based solutions and expands its portfolio

SÃO PAULO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Changes in habits in search of health and care towards the environment increase consumer interest in plant-based foods. What used to be more restricted to vegans and vegetarians, recently and especially with the pandemic, is gaining strength among flexitarians, consumers who occasionally replace meat with plant-based products. In the last 05 years, the launch of products in the meat substitutes category has grown 55% globally (Mintel).

To meet this trend, Duas Rodas, a Brazilian leader in the manufacture of flavors and ingredients for the food industry, invests in the expansion of the Plant Based Solutions technological platform, which gives plant protein the flavor, juiciness, and texture of meat.

The new items, in the RealTaste portfolio, combine aromas and condiments that give a flavor similar to beef, with notes of grilled and roasted meat, onion, garlic and black pepper, that can be used in hamburgers, meatballs and ground meat, in addition to condiments and aromas that have flavors similar to chicken meat for breaded meats and sausages.

In addition to promoting the true flavor of meat, RealTaste solutions enhance the sensory appeal through balanced action in the texture and juiciness of plant proteins.

The Plant Based Portfolio is reinforced by the synergy with solutions from the Taste Full Technologies platform, with natural flavors and antioxidants - flavor modulators - that neutralize the unwanted off-notes of soy and pea proteins.

"Giving plant options the taste and texture of animal products is a great technical-sensory challenge considering the plant characteristics, which are different from those of meat. We then combine technology (such as bioprocess), research and studies by flavor experts to develop the Plant Based Solutions portfolio, which gives the flavor, texture and juiciness of beef and chicken to different applications with plant protein," says Rosemeri Francener, International Business Director at Duas Rodas.

With over 10,000 customers, Duas Rodas offers 3,000 items that include flavors, natural extracts, condiments, ice cream and confectionery products. Founded in Brazil 95 years ago, it has 7 factories in Latin America and products with Kosher, Halal, Organic and Fair for Life certifications, in addition to FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

