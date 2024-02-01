Duas Rodas reinforces quercetin exports for food supplements

News provided by

Duas Rodas

01 Feb, 2024, 14:45 ET

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wide range of functional health benefits provided by quercetin has put the bioactive compound in the spotlight in the global food supplement market. The boom in concern for immune health was consolidated in the post-pandemic, with the growing interest of consumers in products that help them in this challenge.

Recent studies confirm the potential biological effects produced by quercetin, which has antioxidant, anti-obesity, anti-carcinogenic, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory effects. It also has cardiovascular properties and acts on the modulation of the immune response.

To meet this growing demand, Duas Rodas, a Brazilian multinational producer of flavors, botanical extracts and ingredients for the food, beverage and nutraceutical industry, is reinforcing the export of quercetin obtained from the species Dimorphandra mollis, popularly known as Fava d'Anta, one of the most abundant sources of the bioactive in the world.

"Fava D'Anta is harvested in areas of native vegetation in the Cerrado (Brazilian savannah), the second largest biome in South America, a means of survival for many communities in the region. Duas Rodas closely monitors the entire process, from harvest onwards, considering the various precautions and requirements that help ensure the sustainability of the entire chain", says Duas Rodas' International Business Director, Rosemeri Francener.

Duas Rodas quercetin extracted from Fava D'Anta, a typical plant in Latin America, offers standardization of up to 98% and is part of Fruittion Botanicals´ portfolio of natural products.

Founded 98 years ago in the world's largest biome, Duas Rodas is a pioneer in the manufacture of essential oils in Brazil and offers extensive expertise in the development of botanical flavors and ingredients.  Today, with more than 10 thousand customers in 70 countries, the company offers 3 thousand items, including flavors, natural extracts, dehydrated products, condiments, additives, ice cream products, chocolates and confectionery. Founded by German immigrants in Brazil, the company has six factories in Latin America (three in Brazil and in the countries of Chile, Colombia and Mexico), six R&D centers, two commercial offices in the United States and China and an advanced innovation and logistics center in Europe. It has products with international Kosher, Halal, Organic and Fair for Life certifications, in addition to FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

SOURCE Duas Rodas

Also from this source

DUAS RODAS ACQUIERT UNE ENTREPRISE ALLEMANDE ET ÉTEND SES ACTIVITÉS SUR LE MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN

Duas Rodas, une multinationale brésilienne, productrice d'arômes, d'extraits botaniques et d'ingrédients pour l'industrie de la production d'aliments ...

DUAS RODAS ÜBERNIMMT EIN DEUTSCHES UNTERNEHMEN UND ERWEITERT SEINE AKTIVITÄTEN AUF DEM EUROPÄISCHEN MARKT

Duas Rodas, ein in Brasilien ansässiger multinationaler Hersteller von Aromen, Pflanzenextrakten und Zutaten für die Lebensmittel und...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.