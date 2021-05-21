Dubai Customs and UAE Federal Customs Authority host trade and supply chain meeting 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

The Conference is held under the headline "AEO 2.0: Advancing Towards New Horizons for Sustainable and Secure Trade", with a busy programme that includes keynote speeches by several dignitaries: HE Sultan bin Sulayem , DP World Group Chairman and CEO, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, CEO of International Chamber of Commerce – Dubai; HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, and Dr Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, and Professor David Widdowson, CEO of the Centre for Customs and Excise Research at Charles Sturt University.

HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, asserted Dubai's progressive attitude toward the adoption of global trade systems, information exchange, and its readiness for strategic partnerships within the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) framework of the AEO programme. His Excellency then added: "Choosing Dubai as virtual host of the Conference reflects its leading global status as a facilitator of trade, as well as its position as a trusted partner for the implementation and development of the Authorized Economic Operator programme."

Dr Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, commented saying: "The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of Customs-Business partnership in the wake of an unprecedented disruption of the world trade. Customs has managed to navigate the complexities imposed by the pandemic and the restrictions thereof owing to the cooperation and this Conference will allow us to discuss the lessons learned and the way forward. The AEO programme has grown markedly since it was first introduced in 2012, and we have witnessed the development of national AEO programmes, mutual recognition agreements and other types of cooperation under the programme's umbrella. In these uncertain times, the WCO wishes to reiterate its commitment to assisting the customs community as it works to make the global trade system safer, more reliable and more resilient."

Dubai Customs and the UAE Federal Customs Authority have announced registration is open at this link: http://www.AEOConference2021.com

