Dubai inaugurates Green Hydrogen project, first-of-its-kind in MENA

"Through this pilot project, DEWA aims to demonstrate the production of green hydrogen from solar power, its storage, and re-electrification. This is a system that allows for buffering renewable energy production, both for fast response applications, as well as for long-term storage. The plant has been built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for the different uses of hydrogen, including potential mobility and industrial uses. DEWA has already explored and developed a pilot project for green mobility using hydrogen that can be executed in the near future, in addition to a number of studies, business strategies and a potential roadmap for hydrogen usage," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA .

"Expo 2020 congratulates all those involved, and believes this innovative project will inspire many more creative solutions that tackle some of the greatest challenges facing our planet. In less than five months, we will celebrate these ground-breaking collaborations, showcasing the UAE's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and creating a meaningful legacy that will have a positive impact beyond the site and the six months of Expo," said HE Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General Expo 2020 Dubai.

"This landmark Green Hydrogen Project highlights the importance of partnership in driving forward innovative new clean energy solutions and tackling the existential threat from global climate change. As the first industrial-scale facility to produce green hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa, it is an important milestone of the energy transformation," said Dr. Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514892/DEWA_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514886/Dubai_Green_Hydrogen_Project.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514885/DEWA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

