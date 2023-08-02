Dubai International Financial Centre reaffirms position as global hub for finance, innovation, and talent attraction with strong H1 2023 results

News provided by

DIFC

02 Aug, 2023, 08:08 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, witnessed unparalleled growth in the first half of 2023. DIFC's performance reaffirms its efforts in driving the future of finance as the region's growth catalyst for financial institutions, FinTech firms and Innovation companies.

Continue Reading
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (PRNewsfoto/DIFC)
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (PRNewsfoto/DIFC)

A total of 661 new entities registered during the first half of this year, representing a double digit (23 per cent) year-on-year increase. The total number of companies operating in DIFC has risen from 4,031 to 4,949 at the end of June 2023, a year-on-year increase of 23 per cent. Reflecting DIFC's growing reputation as a global hub for FinTech and Innovation, the number of firms in those sectors grew from 599 to 811 year-on-year, up 35 per cent.  

Company growth has led to a strong increase in job creation, up 20 per cent year-on-year to 3,057, bringing the total workforce in DIFC to 39,140 individuals in line with DIFC's 2030 Strategy, further strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for world-class talent.

The strong inflow of top firms underscores Dubai's attractiveness as a global business hub and reaffirms DIFC's world-class reputation that continues to attract companies from around the world. The inflow of hedge funds continued in H1 2023, leveraging DIFC's eco-system of over 300 Wealth and Asset Management firms, and progressive global centre for alternative investments. Amongst its 4,949 entities, DIFC is currently home to 17 of the world's top 20 banks, 25 of the world's top 30 global systemically important banks, five of the top 10 insurance companies, five of the top 10 asset managers, and many leading global law and consulting firms.

Recognising Dubai's progress within the industry, the spring 2023 edition of Global Financial Centres Index, categorised the city as one of only ten financial centres in the world as a global leader with broad and deep capabilities. Dubai is the only financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region to be awarded this classification. www.difc.ae

Watch more: here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168106/DIFC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874040/DIFC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DIFC

Also from this source

Le Centre financier international de Dubaï se développe à un rythme record en 2022

Dubai International Finance Centre verzeichnet ein rekordverdächtiges Wachstum im Jahr 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.